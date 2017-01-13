Dimitri Payet can leave West Ham for £35 million transfer fee - sources

Previous
Tottenham Hotspur
West Bromwich Albion
4
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Swansea City
Arsenal
0
4
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Leicester City
Chelsea
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Barcelona
Las Palmas
5
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Atletico Madrid
Real Betis
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Internazionale
Chievo Verona
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Stade Rennes
Paris Saint-Germain
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Gabon
Guinea-Bissau
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Burkina Faso
Cameroon
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Football Soccer - Paris St Germain v PFC Ludogorets - UEFA Champions League Group A - Parc des Princers, Paris, France - 6/12/16. Paris St Germain's Edinson Cavani reacts during his match against PFC Ludogorets.

Kluivert casts doubt on PSG's striker hunt

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read
Diego Costa

Costa linked to China, Dybala stays

Transfer Talk Michael Wade
Read

West Ham set £35m Payet price - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read
Ignacio Piatti

Biello expects Piatti to return to Montreal

Montreal Impact ESPN staff
Read

Chelsea recall Bamford, Boro linked

Transfers Liam Twomey
Read

Conte says Diego Costa has back injury

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Barca president reassures fans over Messi

Transfers Sam Marsden
Read

Costa not keen on China move - sources

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read

Gold: West Ham will not be selling Payet

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Dynamo acquire DeLaGarza from Galaxy

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Tony Pulis and Saido Berahino

Stoke reopen Berahino talks - Hughes

Re-sending for customers. No copy has been changed... PA Sport
Read

Swans closing in on Spurs' Carroll - report

Swansea City PA Sport
Read

Costa would jump at Chinese offer - Bolasie

Chelsea PA Sport
Read
Evra Juventus for TT

Palace line up Evra; Sule to Bayern?

Transfer Talk Michael Wade
Read
Brooks Lennon

RSL keen on Liverpool's Lennon - sources

Transfers Glenn Price
Read

PSG's Emery expects Ikone loan soon

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read

Hebei agree record transfer fee for Zhang

Transfers Michael Church
Read
Joe Maguire Liverpool

Maguire leaves Liverpool for Fleetwood Town

Liverpool Glenn Price
Read

CSL spending threatens Evergrande's dominant run

Chinese Super League Chris Atkins
Read

Mourinho 2015 sacking cost Chelsea £8.3m

Chelsea PA Sport
Read
 By Peter O'Rourke
Share
Tweet
   

Dimitri Payet can leave West Ham for £35 million transfer fee - sources

Former West Ham goalkeeper Shaka Hislop says West Ham would be best suited to let Dimitri Payet leave.
Slaven Bilic confirms that Dimitri Payet won't play for West Ham for the time being, after asking to leave the club.

West Ham United are willing to sell wantaway star Dimitri Payet this month if their £35 million valuation of the midfielder is met, sources close to the club have told ESPN FC.

West Ham co-owner David Gold wrote in his programme notes before Saturday's win over Crystal Palace that the unsettled Payet would not be leaving the club this month, but sources said the Hammers would reluctantly let him move on for £35m.

Payet's future has dominated the headlines for the last few days after Hammers boss Slaven Bilic revealed on Thursday that the Frenchman is refusing to play for the club again as he wants to move away.

West Ham have rejected a £20m bid from Payet's former club Marseille, with the 29-year-old keen on a return to his homeland.

Marseille are expected to come back with an improved offer for the France international, though it remains to be seen if they would be willing to meet West Ham's price..

West Ham responded superbly to the furore surrounding Payet by beating Crystal Palace 3-0 at the London Stadium on Saturday, showing they can cope without the Frenchman.

The club are now coming round to the idea of selling Payet rather than keeping an unhappy player at the club which might undermine the spirit in the squad.

The Hammers could use the funds from any prospective Payet sale to strengthen the squad elsewhere during this month's transfer window.

Peter O'Rourke is ESPN FC's transfer news correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @SportsPeteO.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.