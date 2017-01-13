Dimitri Payet can leave West Ham for £35 million transfer fee - sources

Former West Ham goalkeeper Shaka Hislop says West Ham would be best suited to let Dimitri Payet leave.

Slaven Bilic confirms that Dimitri Payet won't play for West Ham for the time being, after asking to leave the club.

West Ham United are willing to sell wantaway star Dimitri Payet this month if their £35 million valuation of the midfielder is met, sources close to the club have told ESPN FC.

West Ham co-owner David Gold wrote in his programme notes before Saturday's win over Crystal Palace that the unsettled Payet would not be leaving the club this month, but sources said the Hammers would reluctantly let him move on for £35m.

Payet's future has dominated the headlines for the last few days after Hammers boss Slaven Bilic revealed on Thursday that the Frenchman is refusing to play for the club again as he wants to move away.

West Ham have rejected a £20m bid from Payet's former club Marseille, with the 29-year-old keen on a return to his homeland.

Marseille are expected to come back with an improved offer for the France international, though it remains to be seen if they would be willing to meet West Ham's price..

West Ham responded superbly to the furore surrounding Payet by beating Crystal Palace 3-0 at the London Stadium on Saturday, showing they can cope without the Frenchman.

The club are now coming round to the idea of selling Payet rather than keeping an unhappy player at the club which might undermine the spirit in the squad.

The Hammers could use the funds from any prospective Payet sale to strengthen the squad elsewhere during this month's transfer window.

Peter O'Rourke is ESPN FC's transfer news correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @SportsPeteO.