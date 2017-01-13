Previous
Tottenham Hotspur
West Bromwich Albion
4
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Swansea City
Arsenal
0
4
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Leicester City
Chelsea
0
3
LIVE 81'
Game Details
Highlights
Barcelona
Las Palmas
5
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Atletico Madrid
Real Betis
1
0
LIVE 86'
Game Details
Highlights
Internazionale
Chievo Verona
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Stade Rennes
Paris Saint-Germain
0
1
FT
Game Details
Gabon
Guinea-Bissau
1
1
FT
Game Details
Burkina Faso
Cameroon
0
0
LIVE 10'
Game Details
 By Liam Twomey, Chelsea correspondent
Chelsea recall Patrick Bamford from Burnley, Middlesbrough linked

Antonio Conte wins yet another award, but is Mourinho gaining ground on the Chelsea manager?

Chelsea have recalled striker Patrick Bamford from loan at Burnley after an unsuccessful six months at Turf Moor, it has been confirmed.

Bamford joined Burnley on a season-long loan deal in August but has failed to establish himself in Sean Dyche's starting XI ahead of Sam Vokes, Ashley Barnes and Andre Gray, making just six substitute appearances in the Premier League.

Chelsea have already recalled Nathan Ake, Charly Musonda and Kenedy from failed loan spells but unlike those three, Bamford is highly unlikely to figure in head coach Antonio Conte's first-team plans.

Patrick Bamford has been linked with a return to Middlesbrough.

Bamford moved to Stamford Bridge as a highly-rated youth prospect from Nottingham Forest in a £1.5 million deal in January 2012 but is yet to make a senior appearance for the club, instead spending time on loan at MK Dons, Derby County, Middlesbrough, Crystal Palace, Norwich City and Burnley.

Now 23, Bamford's most productive loan spell came at Middlesbrough in the 2014-15 season when he scored 17 goals in 34 Championship appearances, and manager Aitor Karanka is reportedly interested in bringing him back to the Riverside Stadium on a permanent basis.

