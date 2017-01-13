Chelsea striker Diego Costa not interested in China move - sources

Previous
Tottenham Hotspur
West Bromwich Albion
4
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Swansea City
Arsenal
0
4
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Leicester City
Chelsea
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Barcelona
Las Palmas
5
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Atletico Madrid
Real Betis
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Internazionale
Chievo Verona
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Stade Rennes
Paris Saint-Germain
0
1
LIVE 66'
Game Details
Gabon
Guinea-Bissau
1
0
LIVE 70'
Game Details
Burkina Faso
Cameroon
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Diego Costa

LIVE: Costa linked to China, Dybala stays

Transfer Talk Michael Wade
Read

Barca president reassures fans over Messi

Transfers Sam Marsden
Read

Costa not keen on China move - sources

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read

Gold: West Ham will not be selling Payet

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Dynamo acquires DeLaGarza from Galaxy

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Tony Pulis and Saido Berahino

Stoke reopen Berahino talks - Hughes

Re-sending for customers. No copy has been changed... PA Sport
Read

Swans closing in on Spurs' Carroll - report

Swansea City PA Sport
Read

Costa would jump at Chinese offer - Bolasie

Chelsea PA Sport
Read
Evra Juventus for TT

Palace line up Evra; Sule to Bayern?

Transfer Talk Michael Wade
Read
Brooks Lennon

RSL keen on Liverpool's Lennon - sources

Transfers Glenn Price
Read

PSG's Emery expects Ikone loan soon

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read

Hebei agree record transfer fee for Zhang

Transfers Michael Church
Read
Joe Maguire Liverpool

Maguire leaves Liverpool for Fleetwood Town

Liverpool Glenn Price
Read

CSL spending threatens Evergrande's dominant run

Chinese Super League Chris Atkins
Read

Mourinho 2015 sacking cost Chelsea £8.3m

Chelsea PA Sport
Read

Crystal Palace sign Schlupp from Leicester

Transfer PA Sport
Read
Fabio Quagliarella Sampdoria

Quagliarella signs new contract with Sampdoria

Transfers PA Sport
Read
Mame Baba Thiam

Thiam joins Empoli on loan from Juventus

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Hull interested in Van der Wiel - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read

Sunderland reject Palace bid for Van Aanholt

Transfer PA Sport
Read
 By Liam Twomey, Chelsea correspondent
Chelsea striker Diego Costa not interested in China move - sources

The FC crew discuss the reported dispute between Diego Costa and Antonio Conte and its potential impact on Chelsea.

Chelsea striker Diego Costa has told friends he has no interest in accepting a lucrative offer from the Chinese Super League in January despite being dropped by Antonio Conte for Saturday's game at Leicester City, sources close to the player have told ESPN Brasil.

Costa, 28, trained alone at Cobham for three days and did not travel to the King Power Stadium with the rest of the squad after becoming embroiled in a heated argument with a fitness coach over an injury and being punished by Conte.

The clash occurred against the backdrop of a lucrative offer from a Chinese Super League club for Costa in recent days, but sources close to the player said he does not intend to follow Oscar and John Obi Mikel to China.

Chelsea declined to comment on the matter on Friday, but a photograph posted on Costa's official Instagram account was accompanied by the caption "Come on Chelsea!"

Come on Chelsea!!!��

A photo posted by Diego Costa (@diego.costa) on

Costa's contract runs until June 2019 and while Chelsea were reportedly keen to tie down their star striker to an extension prior to the recent dispute, there is a determination among the club hierarchy to hold him to the remainder of his deal.

Speaking last month as Oscar prepared to complete a £60 million move from Chelsea to Shanghai SIPG, Conte described the massive offers being made by Chinese Super League clubs as a "danger" to all of world football

Despite Atletico Madrid's public pursuit of Costa last summer, Chelsea never wavered in their stance that he was not for sale.

Liam is ESPN FC's Chelsea correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @Liam_Twomey.

