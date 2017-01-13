Previous
Tottenham Hotspur
West Bromwich Albion
2
0
LIVE 62'
Game Details
Home: 1/150  Draw: 28/1  Away: 150/1 
Highlights
Swansea City
Arsenal
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 11/2  Draw: 7/2  Away: 8/15 
Leicester City
Chelsea
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/1  Draw: 27/10  Away: 4/5 
Barcelona
Las Palmas
3:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/10  Draw: 10/1  Away: 22/1 
Atletico Madrid
Real Betis
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/4  Draw: 9/2  Away: 14/1 
Internazionale
Chievo Verona
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/9  Draw: 10/3  Away: 7/1 
Stade Rennes
Paris Saint-Germain
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 15/2  Draw: 16/5  Away: 4/9 
Gabon
Guinea-Bissau
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Burkina Faso
Cameroon
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Next
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
West Ham co-chairman David Gold: We will not be selling Dimitri Payet

Former West Ham goalkeeper Shaka Hislop says West Ham would be best suited to let Dimitri Payet leave.
ESPN FC's Shaka Hislop explains why Dimitri Payet is out of line, while Gab Marcotti predicts how Payet's future will play out.
Slaven Bilic confirms that Dimitri Payet won't play for West Ham for the time being, after asking to leave the club.

West Ham United co-chairman David Gold has said he is "saddened" that Dimitri Payet wants to leave the club and stressed that the midfielder will not be sold.

On Thursday, Hammers manager Slaven Bilic said Payet was refusing to play for the Londoners, with his former club Marseille reportedly having had a £20 million bid rejected.

Gold, speaking to West Ham's official website, called on Payet to show loyalty and added: "We have met all of his requirements since he joined and we committed long-term to him when we gave him a new five-year contract back in February 2016.

"This is hugely disappointing. He signed a long-term contract last year and we want him to honour that.

"We have made it clear that he is not for sale and we want to see some loyalty from him after Slaven, the players and all the fans have given him so much support."

Gold said the Hammers had given Payet "the opportunity to play in the best league in the world when he wasn't in the France team and helped him become one of the best players in Europe" after he starred at Euro 2016.

Writing in the Sun, vice-chairman Karren Brady said she would not sell Payet "for any price," adding: "After all, if every player did not respect the validity of their contract the result would be chaos.

"We have already made him our highest-paid player but there has been plenty of evidence recently of his lost motivation. We will carry on trying to keep him, of course, but his attitude will affect the whole team unless it changes radically."

Bilic, whose side face a key Premier League match against Crystal Palace on Saturday, has said Payet will not train with the first team "until he changes his attitude."

He stressed that West Ham "are not going to sell him -- not whatsoever" and said he expected him to "come back and show commitment and determination, like the team has shown to him."

