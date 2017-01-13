Houston Dynamo acquires A.J. DeLaGarza from LA Galaxy

Check out some of David Beckham's best moments with the Galaxy.

Houston Dynamo has acquired full-back A.J. DeLaGarza from LA Galaxy.

The 29-year-old joined in exchange for $125,000 in General Allocation Money and $50,000 in Targeted Allocation Money.

Dynamo coach Wilmer Cabrera said: "A.J. DeLaGarza is an excellent player and an excellent person, and we are really pleased and really excited because we're bringing a wonderful player that no doubt, is going to be important for the Houston Dynamo.

"He has won championships with the LA Galaxy; he will bring that pedigree, stability, a high level of play and a new energy to the locker room that will make the team better in all aspects."

Writing on his Instagram account, the player said: "Much love LA.

"Came here in January 2009 and since then I got married, adopted a dog, had two beautiful children, bought a house, and won a couple of games and a couple of trophies.

"Every time I stepped on the field I gave everything I had, whether it be good or bad. I'll take these relationships I made here with me everywhere I go. Thank you to my teammates, staff, front office, and the fans for making LA home. #ThisIsLA

"To the Houston Dynamo fans, I'm eager and optimistic about what is in store for the city and the club. Still have so much to prove and I'm excited for a new challenge. See you in a week. #ForeverOrange"

