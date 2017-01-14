Real Salt Lake interested in Liverpool's Brooks Lennon - sources

Brooks Lennon, 19, has yet to feature for the Liverpool first team.

Liverpool's American youngster Brooks Lennon is drawing interest from Major League Soccer side Real Salt Lake, sources have told ESPN FC.

Lennon, 19, who is from Paradise Valley, Ariz., could make a return to Real Salt Lake, where he featured as an academy player.

One source said the MLS outfit offered Liverpool a deal for Lennon, but that it fell well short of their valuation for the versatile forward.

Another source added that a potential loan switch for Lennon to RSL could also be on the cards.

The U.S. youth international is yet to play for Liverpool's first team, but he has been impressing for the under-23s this season, having progressed from the U18s.

Lennon joined Liverpool in the summer of 2015 after impressing on a trial, which was offered to him when he was visiting former Reds trainee and fellow American Marc Pelosi.

Back in September, Lennon told ESPN FC about his experiences of playing football both in America and England.

"There is a lot of similarities and a lot of differences," he said. "Similarities-wise, the Liverpool academy and the Real Salt Lake academy are similar because the players are very skilful.

"There was a lot of skill on my old team and it prepared me really well for Liverpool.

"There's major differences as to speed of play -- it's much faster here in England. The physicality is much better and I've kind of got used to it since I've been here and I feel like I've developed as a player, especially on the physicality side."

