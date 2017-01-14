Hebei China Fortune agree record fee for Zhang Chengdong

Previous
Melbourne Victory
Brisbane Roar
3
2
FT
Game Details
Leeds United
Derby County
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Lille
St Etienne
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Go Ahead Eagles
AZ Alkmaar
0
0
LIVE 23'
Game Details
Arouca
Estoril
8:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Tijuana
Puebla
3:00 AM UTC Jan 14, 2017
Game Details
Wellington Phoenix FC
Central Coast Mariners
6:35 AM UTC Jan 14, 2017
Game Details
Next
Evra Juventus for TT

LIVE: Palace line up Evra; Sule to Bayern?

Transfer Talk Michael Wade
PSG's Emery expects Ikone loan soon

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Hebei agree record transfer fee for Zhang

Transfers Michael Church
Joe Maguire Liverpool

Maguire leaves Liverpool for Fleetwood Town

Liverpool Glenn Price
CSL spending threatens Evergrande's dominant run

Chinese Super League Chris Atkins
Mourinho 2015 sacking cost Chelsea £8.3m

Chelsea PA Sport
Crystal Palace sign Schlupp from Leicester

Transfer PA Sport
Fabio Quagliarella Sampdoria

Quagliarella signs new contract with Sampdoria

Transfers PA Sport
Mame Baba Thiam

Thiam joins Empoli on loan from Juventus

Transfers PA Sport
Hull interested in Van der Wiel - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Sunderland reject Palace bid for Van Aanholt

Transfer PA Sport
Nathan Ake Bournemouth

Conte 'calm' in transfer market after Ake return

Transfers Liam Twomey
West Ham midfielder Dimitri Payet

Would you sign Dimitri Payet?

Transfers ESPN staff
Hull complete deals for Evandro and Niasse

Transfers PA Sport
Depay bid not reasonable for us - Mourinho

Manchester United Mark Ogden
Thiago Motta in action for Paris Saint-Germain during a Coupe de la Ligue game against Metz in January 2017.

Motta will not sign PSG extension - agent

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Andreas Christensen Borussia Monchengladbach

Christensen will only return to play - father

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Terry loan to Bournemouth ruled out

Transfers Liam Twomey
Bilic left 'sad' and 'angry' by Payet situation

Transfers ESPN staff
Corinthians, Marseille not after Drogba

Transfers ESPN staff
 By Michael Church
Hebei China Fortune agree record fee for Zhang Chengdong

Zhang Chengdong spent the last six months of the season with Beijing Guoan.

International defender Zhang Chengdong became the most expensive Chinese footballer ever after the 27-year-old officially joined Hebei China Fortune on Friday.

Hebei, coached by former Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini, announced Zhang's capture on their official social media feed, with the fee believed to be just over €20m.

Zhang has signed from Beijing Guoan, where he spent the final six months of last season after returning to China following a one-year loan spell in Spain with Rayo Vallecano, where he played just once in La Liga.

The versatile defender is a key member of Marcello Lippi's national side and he started his career with Liaoning Whowin before stints in Portugal and Germany prior to his return to China in 2013, when he signed for Beijing.

Zhang left Beijing midway through 2015 to join Rayo Vallecano on loan for a season before his return to the Chinese capital for the conclusion of the 2016 season.

Hebei also announced Zhang's fellow defender Lang Zheng has also moved from Beijing to the club for an undisclosed fee.

Michael Church has written about Asian football for more than 20 years and mainly covers the Chinese game for ESPN FC. Twitter: @michaelrgchurch

Comments

