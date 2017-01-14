Crystal Palace sign midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp from Leicester

Previous
Melbourne Victory
Brisbane Roar
3
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Leeds United
Derby County
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 13/8  Draw: 21/10  Away: 21/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Lille
St Etienne
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/1  Draw: 21/10  Away: 10/3 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Go Ahead Eagles
AZ Alkmaar
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/1  Draw: 3/1  Away: 8/13 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Arouca
Estoril
8:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 5/6  Draw: 9/4  Away: 15/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Tijuana
Puebla
3:00 AM UTC Jan 14, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Wellington Phoenix FC
Central Coast Mariners
6:35 AM UTC Jan 14, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Evra Juventus for TT

LIVE: Palace line up Evra; Sule to Bayern?

Transfer Talk Michael Wade
Read

CSL spending threatens Evergrande's dominant run

Chinese Super League Chris Atkins
Read

Mourinho 2015 sacking cost Chelsea £8.3m

Chelsea PA Sport
Read

Crystal Palace sign Schlupp from Leicester

Transfer PA Sport
Read
Fabio Quagliarella Sampdoria

Quagliarella signs new contract with Sampdoria

Transfers PA Sport
Read
Mame Baba Thiam

Thiam joins Empoli on loan from Juventus

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Hull interested in Van der Wiel - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read

Sunderland reject Palace bid for Van Aanholt

Transfer PA Sport
Read
Nathan Ake Bournemouth

Conte 'calm' in transfer market after Ake return

Transfers Liam Twomey
Read
West Ham midfielder Dimitri Payet

Would you sign Dimitri Payet?

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Hull complete deals for Evandro and Niasse

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Depay bid not reasonable for us - Mourinho

Manchester United Mark Ogden
Read
Thiago Motta in action for Paris Saint-Germain during a Coupe de la Ligue game against Metz in January 2017.

Motta will not sign PSG extension - agent

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read
Andreas Christensen Borussia Monchengladbach

Christensen will only return to play - father

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read

Terry loan to Bournemouth ruled out

Transfers Liam Twomey
Read

Bilic left 'sad' and 'angry' by Payet situation

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Corinthians, Marseille not after Drogba

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Upamecano completes move to Leipzig

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read
Basem Morsy in action for Zamalek against Mamelodi Sundowns in a CAF2016 Champions League game.

Stoke, WBA, Villa keen on Morsy - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read
Carl Jenkison of Arsenal takes on Sandro Wieser of Reading during the match between Arsenal and Reading at Emirates Stadium on October 25, 2016 in London, England.

Jenkinson close to moving to Palace - Wenger

Transfers Mattias Karen
Read
By PA Sport
Share
Tweet
   

Crystal Palace sign midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp from Leicester

Jeffrey Schlupp has not had much of a chance this season.

Leicester midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp has joined Crystal Palace on a four-and-a-half year contract, the Premier League clubs have announced.

Schlupp 24, signed a four-and-a-half year contract for a reported fee of £12.5 million, and will be available to play against West Ham on Saturday.

Palace manager Sam Allardyce said: "I am delighted we have been able to secure Jeffrey's services, he is a player I have admired for some time and is a talented and athletic player. He will bring strength and experience to the defence and will be a major asset for the club having just turned 24 years old."

Schlupp made 24 appearances in Leicester's Premier League title winning campaign last season and has also played 12 times for the Ghana national team.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.