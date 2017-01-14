Crystal Palace sign midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp from Leicester
Leicester midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp has joined Crystal Palace on a four-and-a-half year contract, the Premier League clubs have announced.
Schlupp 24, signed a four-and-a-half year contract for a reported fee of £12.5 million, and will be available to play against West Ham on Saturday.
#CPFC are delighted to announce the signing of @Jeffrey_Schlupp from @LCFC on a four-and-a-half year deal!#WelcomeSchlupp ���� pic.twitter.com/rcikZzZUA4- Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) January 13, 2017
Palace manager Sam Allardyce said: "I am delighted we have been able to secure Jeffrey's services, he is a player I have admired for some time and is a talented and athletic player. He will bring strength and experience to the defence and will be a major asset for the club having just turned 24 years old."
Schlupp made 24 appearances in Leicester's Premier League title winning campaign last season and has also played 12 times for the Ghana national team.
Comments
Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.