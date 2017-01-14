Fabio Quagliarella signs new contract with Sampdoria until June 2019
Fabio Quagliarella has extended his contract with Sampdoria until June 2019, the Serie A club have announced.
Quagliarella, 33, rejoined Sampdoria from Torino in 2016, having left them nine years earlier, and has featured 19 times for the club this season, scoring four goals.
A statement on Sampdoria's official website read: "U.C. Sampdoria is delighted to announce that Fabio Quagliarella has signed a new contract with the club.
�� Fabio #Quagliarella extends #Samp stay till 2019! #QuagliaForever ➡ https://t.co/tANoJYLSX4 pic.twitter.com/9TvOrA6j3L- Sampdoria English (@sampdoria_en) January 13, 2017
"The striker, who has scored 21 goals in 78 appearances for the Blucerchiati, will remain a Sampdoria player until 30 June 2019.''
Quagliarella, who won 25 caps for Italy, has played for a host of other clubs including Juventus, Napoli and Udinese.
Comments
Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.