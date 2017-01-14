Fabio Quagliarella signs new contract with Sampdoria until June 2019

Fabio Quagliarella has had two spells at Sampdoria.

Fabio Quagliarella has extended his contract with Sampdoria until June 2019, the Serie A club have announced.

Quagliarella, 33, rejoined Sampdoria from Torino in 2016, having left them nine years earlier, and has featured 19 times for the club this season, scoring four goals.

A statement on Sampdoria's official website read: "U.C. Sampdoria is delighted to announce that Fabio Quagliarella has signed a new contract with the club.

"The striker, who has scored 21 goals in 78 appearances for the Blucerchiati, will remain a Sampdoria player until 30 June 2019.''

Quagliarella, who won 25 caps for Italy, has played for a host of other clubs including Juventus, Napoli and Udinese.