Mame Baba Thiam joins Empoli on loan from Juventus
Empoli have announced the signing of Juventus forward Mame Baba Thiam on loan.
Thiam, 24, spent the first half of the season on loan at Greek side PAOK Salonika.
L´Empoli Fc comunica di aver acquisito a titolo temporaneo con diritto di riscatto dalla @juventusfc le prestazioni di Mame Baba Thiam.- Empoli Fc Official (@EmpoliCalcio) January 13, 2017
Empoli said on their official website: "The player will be presented this afternoon at the end of the training session.''
Thiam has been at Juventus since joining from Lanciano in 2015.
