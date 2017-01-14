Hull interested in Fenerbahce defender Gregory van der Wiel - sources

Gregory van der Wiel is reportedly keen on playing in England.

Hull City have made enquiries over Fenerbahce defender Gregory van der Wiel, sources close to the club have told ESPN FC.

Hull are desperate to bring in a new right-back during this month's transfer window as Ahmed Elmohamady is away on international duty with Egypt at the African Nations Cup and Moses Odubajo a long-term injury casualty.

New Hull head coach Marco Silva has targeted a move for Van der Wiel and has enquired about his availability at Fenerbahce.

The Netherlands international joined the club on a free transfer last summer after leaving Paris Saint-Germain, but he has struggled to establish himself in Turkey and has only made six appearances in the Turkish Super Lig and 12 in total in all competitions.

Sources have told ESPN FC that the 26-year-old would be interested in a move to the Premier League, but finances could be a problem with the player on lucrative wages.

Hull have signed Everton striker Oumar Niasse on loan and Porto midfielder Evandro in this month's transfer window and Silva wants to add more players as he looks to lift the club out of the relegation zone.

