Stoke have reopened talks with West Brom over Saido Berahino - Hughes

Mark Hughes urges patience in Stoke City's pursuit of West Brom striker Saido Berahino.

Stoke manager Mark Hughes has said talks have reopened with West Brom in a bid to finally thrash out a deal for Saido Berahino.

Hughes has shown interest in Berahino in the last two transfer windows and is keen to end his protracted chase for the striker by coming to an agreement with the Baggies this month.

The 23-year-old has been offered a new contract by West Brom, even though he has failed to make a first-team appearance since September, with the club keen to protect one of their prized assets.

But Stoke have resumed negotiations and are seeking direction over the amount of money it would take to prise Berahino away from The Hawthorns.

"I'm not sure where we are with Saido Berahino,'' said Hughes. "We are probably getting to the point where we need to make a decision one way or another.

"I am hopeful that we will be able to get something done. We are interested in him, as a number of other clubs are, but nothing has moved forward from last week. We are still waiting for the player's club to give us an indication.

"I think we are looking at players who we feel can improve us, not only short-term but long-term too, and we have taken that into consideration with this deal. It is out of our hands unfortunately, but we are ready to discuss the situation and see where it progresses.

"It has been long-winded, and sometimes you lose some enthusiasm when that happens, but I have learned over the years that you have to be patient.

"We have been looking for a striker who can score 20-plus goals for some time now. They are a little bit scarce on the ground and you have to work hard to get them over the line.''

Stoke are in pursuit of West Brom's out-of-favour striker Saido Berahino.

Meanwhile, West Brom manager Tony Pulis said he had no idea what would happen with Berahino.

"There's no sign of him signing his contract [that the club have offered him]. We're still in limbo. It's not just Stoke -- there's other clubs interested as well.''

Pulis also insisted that Albion must move on after midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin joined Everton.

Schneiderlin completed a deal worth £24 million from Manchester United this week after the Baggies made an £18m offer, while fellow target Jeff Schlupp is on the brink of joining Crystal Palace.

Pulis wants to strengthen with quality over quantity as West Brom hunt a new winger and midfielder. And they'll need another striker if the aforementioned Berahino leaves.

Albion go to Tottenham in the Premier League on Saturday with Pulis philosophical after Schneiderlin's switch to Goodison Park.

"We missed out on Schneiderlin which was disappointing but I understand why,'' the manager told a news conference. "We're trying to get a level of player that will improve us.

"He's gone to a club that have finished in the top seven for the last few years and play in front of 40,000 each week.

"After Morgan there was still money to go for others as well. We've got people we'd like to bring in, whether we can is another matter.

"It's a small pool we're fishing from. I don't want to get into a situation where there's a lot of players here and you don't know how good they are.''

Albion had two bids rejected for Leicester wideman Schlupp in the summer but he is now close to moving to Crystal Palace.

The Eagles are in talks with Leicester over Schlupp with the Foxes' asking price understood to be £12m, but Press Association Sport sources report that the Baggies had doubts over paying the fee.

"We'd love to do Schlupp, but the priority at the moment is one or two other positions,'' Pulis added.

Jonny Evans is out of Albion's game at Spurs with a calf problem while the club are still waiting for confirmation from Cameroon over whether Allan Nyom can play after he was left out of their African Nations Cup squad.

"We're a little bit disappointed Jonny's not fit because we need our quality in the team, especially against the top teams,'' Pulis added.