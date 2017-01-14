Chelsea's Antonio Conte 'more calm' on transfers after Nathan Ake return

Previous
Melbourne Victory
Brisbane Roar
3
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Leeds United
Derby County
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 13/8  Draw: 21/10  Away: 21/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Lille
St Etienne
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 21/20  Draw: 21/10  Away: 16/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Go Ahead Eagles
AZ Alkmaar
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/1  Draw: 3/1  Away: 8/13 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Arouca
Estoril
8:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 5/6  Draw: 9/4  Away: 15/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Tijuana
Puebla
3:00 AM UTC Jan 14, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Wellington Phoenix FC
Central Coast Mariners
6:35 AM UTC Jan 14, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Evra Juventus for TT

LIVE: Palace line up Evra; Sule to Bayern?

Transfer Talk Michael Wade
Read
Mame Baba Thiam

Thiam joins Empoli on loan from Juventus

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Hull interested in Van der Wiel - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read

Sunderland reject Palace bid for Van Aanholt

Transfer PA Sport
Read
Nathan Ake Bournemouth

Conte 'calm' in transfer market after Ake return

Transfers Liam Twomey
Read
West Ham midfielder Dimitri Payet

Would you sign Dimitri Payet?

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Hull complete deals for Evandro and Niasse

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Depay bid not reasonable for us - Mourinho

Manchester United Mark Ogden
Read
Thiago Motta in action for Paris Saint-Germain during a Coupe de la Ligue game against Metz in January 2017.

Motta will not sign PSG extension - agent

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read
Andreas Christensen Borussia Monchengladbach

Christensen will only return to play - father

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read

Terry loan to Bournemouth ruled out

Transfers Liam Twomey
Read

Bilic left 'sad' and 'angry' by Payet situation

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Corinthians, Marseille not after Drogba

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Upamecano completes move to Leipzig

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read
Basem Morsy in action for Zamalek against Mamelodi Sundowns in a CAF2016 Champions League game.

Stoke, WBA, Villa keen on Morsy - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read
Carl Jenkison of Arsenal takes on Sandro Wieser of Reading during the match between Arsenal and Reading at Emirates Stadium on October 25, 2016 in London, England.

Jenkinson close to moving to Palace - Wenger

Transfers Mattias Karen
Read

Transfer Rater: Nico Gaitan to Spurs

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read

Evra has a place at Man United

Manchester United Musa Okwonga
Read
Arsene Wenger and Mesut Ozil

Wenger's future not a factor in Ozil contract

Transfers Mattias Karen
Read
Morgan Schneiderlin

Schneiderlin 'hoped to leave mark' at Utd

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read
 By Liam Twomey, Chelsea correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

Chelsea's Antonio Conte 'more calm' on transfers after Nathan Ake return

While Eddie Howe admits his admiration for John Terry, he has had no discussions with bringing him to Bournemouth.

LONDON -- Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte says that Nathan Ake's return from his loan spell at Bournemouth makes him "more calm" in the January transfer market, but suggests that the Dutchman will not be ready to feature against Leicester City.

Ake, 21, was recalled Bournemouth last weekend to expand Conte's defensive options, which were further bolstered by the return to first-team action of Kurt Zouma and John Terry in Chelsea's 4-1 win over Peterborough United in the FA Cup third round.

Conte believes Ake will need more time to adjust to his tactical demands, but says he values the defender's quality and versatility highly.

"I think that in this one-year-and-a-half he's improved a lot," Conte said. "This showed that it's important for a young player born in the academy to go and to play on loan, and then when they are ready to come back and play with us.

"Ake is a really good example. He's a good player. Very young, but with a good personality. For me he can play as a central defender, on the left, also in the middle. He could play also as wing-back. It's important now to work with us.

"He trained with us only a few days. Now it's important to have a bit of time for him to go into our idea of football, to adapt, then to take him into the right consideration. But the first impressions are very positive, for me and also for the teammates."

Nathan Ake Bournemouth
Nathan Ake returned from Bournemouth last week.

Asked if he trialled Ake as a left wing-back in training this week, Conte replied: "Honestly, in these days I tried him as a central defender and for this reason it's important to have a bit of time with him to know him better, and to try to find out the best position for him.

"I think he can play in different roles. For us this is very important. His situation makes me more calm, also in the market, in January. This player has a good personality, he's mature to stay with us. It's not a gift. I don't like to gift someone. He deserves to come back to Chelsea."

Chelsea are yet to make a January signing but in addition to Ake, Conte is also assessing youngsters Kenedy and Charly Musonda, who returned to the club in December after failed loans at Watford and Real Betis respectively.

Conte revealed that Musonda in particular has impressed him and will have the chance to stay at Chelsea for the rest of the season if he continues to develop well in training over the remainder of January.

"Charly is a good prospect and has the quality to become a great player," Conte said. "And for this reason, I think this can be a good opportunity for him, but also for me, for the club, to work for five months with him.

"If he shows me this month he deserves to play, he'll go into the team. I see in this player good prospects. I want to work with this player. I see that this player is the present, but above all the future of this club."

Liam is ESPN FC's Chelsea correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @Liam_Twomey.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.