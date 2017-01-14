Chelsea's Antonio Conte 'more calm' on transfers after Nathan Ake return

While Eddie Howe admits his admiration for John Terry, he has had no discussions with bringing him to Bournemouth.

LONDON -- Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte says that Nathan Ake's return from his loan spell at Bournemouth makes him "more calm" in the January transfer market, but suggests that the Dutchman will not be ready to feature against Leicester City.

Ake, 21, was recalled Bournemouth last weekend to expand Conte's defensive options, which were further bolstered by the return to first-team action of Kurt Zouma and John Terry in Chelsea's 4-1 win over Peterborough United in the FA Cup third round.

Conte believes Ake will need more time to adjust to his tactical demands, but says he values the defender's quality and versatility highly.

"I think that in this one-year-and-a-half he's improved a lot," Conte said. "This showed that it's important for a young player born in the academy to go and to play on loan, and then when they are ready to come back and play with us.

"Ake is a really good example. He's a good player. Very young, but with a good personality. For me he can play as a central defender, on the left, also in the middle. He could play also as wing-back. It's important now to work with us.

"He trained with us only a few days. Now it's important to have a bit of time for him to go into our idea of football, to adapt, then to take him into the right consideration. But the first impressions are very positive, for me and also for the teammates."

Asked if he trialled Ake as a left wing-back in training this week, Conte replied: "Honestly, in these days I tried him as a central defender and for this reason it's important to have a bit of time with him to know him better, and to try to find out the best position for him.

"I think he can play in different roles. For us this is very important. His situation makes me more calm, also in the market, in January. This player has a good personality, he's mature to stay with us. It's not a gift. I don't like to gift someone. He deserves to come back to Chelsea."

Chelsea are yet to make a January signing but in addition to Ake, Conte is also assessing youngsters Kenedy and Charly Musonda, who returned to the club in December after failed loans at Watford and Real Betis respectively.

Conte revealed that Musonda in particular has impressed him and will have the chance to stay at Chelsea for the rest of the season if he continues to develop well in training over the remainder of January.

"Charly is a good prospect and has the quality to become a great player," Conte said. "And for this reason, I think this can be a good opportunity for him, but also for me, for the club, to work for five months with him.

"If he shows me this month he deserves to play, he'll go into the team. I see in this player good prospects. I want to work with this player. I see that this player is the present, but above all the future of this club."

