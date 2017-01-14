Thiago Motta will not sign Paris Saint-Germain extension - agent

Thiago Motta joined PSG from Inter Milan in 2012.

The agent of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Thiago Motta has stated his client will not sign an extension to his current contract, which ends this summer.

Speaking with TuttoMercatoWeb, Alessandro Canovi ruled out the possibility of the 34-year-old signing another deal to take him past five years at Parc des Princes.

"I can exclude a contract extension," Canovi said. "There is a very low possibility that this happens. He feels good physically, as evidenced by his high number of appearances already this season.

"An offer from a Chinese club? It is too early to talk about that, so for the moment there is no information. There are so many opportunities to be considered at this time."

Canovi and Motta have both previously hinted that this is the former Inter Milan and Barcelona man's final season in Paris.

The Brazil-born Italy international star has regularly been mentioned as a potential future coach and France Football proposed the idea this week, as well as touting a potential Major League Soccer move.

Canovi made it clear Motta feels at home with the French champions and left the door open to a return in a non-playing role in the future. The agent also ruled out his client staying in Ligue 1 with another club.

"The relationship between Thiago, PSG and the environment there is perfect," Canovi said. "PSG is his home and he is treated like a son there. He has a deep respect for PSG and the only thing that is certain is that he will not play for another French club."

As well as China and MLS, the Australian A-League has also been suggested as a possible future destination for Motta.

Jonathan Johnson covers PSG and the French national team for ESPN FC. Twitter: @Jon_LeGossip.