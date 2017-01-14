Previous
Melbourne Victory
Brisbane Roar
3
2
FT
Leeds United
Derby County
7:45 PM UTC
Lille
St Etienne
7:45 PM UTC
Go Ahead Eagles
AZ Alkmaar
7:00 PM UTC
Arouca
Estoril
8:30 PM UTC
Tijuana
Puebla
3:00 AM UTC Jan 14, 2017
Wellington Phoenix FC
Central Coast Mariners
6:35 AM UTC Jan 14, 2017
Next
 By Stephan Uersfeld
Dayot Upamecano completes move to RB Leipzig from Red Bull Salzburg

Dayot Upamecano was linked with a number of top European clubs.

RB Leipzig have signed defender Dayot Upamecano from Red Bull Salzburg on a contract until 2021.

Upamecano, 18, made 21 appearances for Salzburg in all competitions this term, and was linked with a host of other clubs including Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Arsenal and Manchester United.

However, the Frenchman has opted to join Leipzig for a reported fee of €10 million plus add-ons, becoming the ninth player in total to leave Salzburg for their sister club. Both sides are funded by Austrian marketing and soft drink company Red Bull.

"We are delighted that Dayot decided to join us to make the next step in his career despite several offers from international top clubs," Leipzig sporting director Ralf Rangnick said on the club's official website. "We are convinced that Dayot can already be a reinforcement for our squad in the near future."

Rangnick added that the centre-back is "a player who fits our club and philosophy because of his age, potential and style of play," while he praised the progress Upamecano made in his 18 months at Salzburg.

Upamecano could make his first appearance for Leipzig when the second-placed Bundesliga side host Rangers in a friendly on Sunday.

Stephan Uersfeld is the Germany correspondent for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @uersfeld.

