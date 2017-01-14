Previous
Melbourne Victory
Brisbane Roar
3
2
FT
Game Details
Leeds United
Derby County
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Lille
St Etienne
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Go Ahead Eagles
AZ Alkmaar
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Arouca
Estoril
8:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Tijuana
Puebla
3:00 AM UTC Jan 14, 2017
Game Details
Wellington Phoenix FC
Central Coast Mariners
6:35 AM UTC Jan 14, 2017
Game Details
Next
 By Peter O'Rourke
Share
Tweet
   

Stoke, West Brom and Aston Villa keen on Basem Morsy - sources

Basem Morsy in action for Zamalek against Mamelodi Sundowns in a CAF2016 Champions League game.
Basem Morsy's form for Zamalek has attracted interest from English clubs.

Stoke City, West Bromich Albion and Aston Villa are chasing Egyptian striker Basem Morsy, sources close to the player have told ESPN FC.

Morsy, 25, is highly rated in his homeland after impressing for Zamalek for the last two years, scoring 48 goals in just over two seasons to help them win the Egyptian Premier League in his first season and the Egyptian Cup for the past two years.

The Egypt international has also impressed for his country, having scored seven goals in 10 appearances since making his debut in June 2014, but he has not been included in the squad for this month's African Nations Cup and that is good news for his suitors who are looking to bring him to Europe during the winter transfer window.

Premier League duo Stoke and West Brom have been keeping tabs on Morsy as they look to bolster their attacking options this month and they have made enquiries to Zamalek about him.

Stoke have used the Egyptian market in the past after signing Ramadan Sobhi last summer and they could now look to Morsy with Mark Hughes keen to bring in another striker.

Aston Villa are also looking for striking reinforcements after selling Rudy Gestede to Middlesbrough earlier this month and they see Morsy as an ideal replacement.

Zamalek are keen to keep hold of him, but with the player out of contract in the summer they could be forced to cash in rather than risk allowing him to run down his contract.

Peter O'Rourke is ESPN FC's transfer news correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @SportsPeteO.

