Arsenal's Carl Jenkinson on verge of moving to Crystal Palace - Wenger

Arsene Wenger suggests Carl Jenkinson will be leaving Arsenal soon, while denying moves for some big names.

LONDON -- Arsenal right-back Carl Jenkinson is close to a move to Crystal Palace, Arsene Wenger has confirmed.

Jenkinson is surplus to requirements at Arsenal after failing to impress following his return from a long-term knee injury.

And the defender looks set to reunite with Palace manager Sam Allardyce, whom he played under when on loan at West Ham.

"Carl, it's a possibility that he will move, yes. In the next two or three days, it's a possibility," Wenger said on Friday at his news conference ahead of Saturday's Premier League game at Swansea.

Asked if Crystal Palace were the club involved, Wenger said: "You look well informed."

"I cannot tell you much more because we have not come to any conclusion yet," the Frenchman added.

Arsenal could lose two right-backs in January as Wenger said the club have not ruled out selling Mathieu Debuchy as well.

Debuchy has only played once this season because of injuries, but has said he wants a move away from the Emirates Stadium after finding himself as backup to Hector Bellerin.

"The door is not definitely closed [for Debuchy to move]. But it depends on the qualities of the opportunities he'll have," Wenger said.

However, the Arsenal boss ruled out buying a new right-back in the January window as he said he has plenty of options available.

"No, we have still Mathieu Debuchy who is injured, we have Gabriel [Paulista] who plays there at the moment as well, we have Bellerin," he said. "So we are not short in this position, that's why we allow one of the players to go out because they have less opportunities to play."

Carl Jenkinson looks to be on his way out of Arsenal.

Gabriel is likely to fill in at right-back at Swansea as Bellerin remains sidelined with an ankle injury.

Wenger also dismissed transfer speculation linking Arsenal to Torino's Andrea Belotti and Real Madrid's Alvaro Morata, saying he is not in the market for a new striker.

Torino sporting director Gianluca Petrachi had said last week that the Serie A club rejected a €65 million bid for Belotti from Arsenal, but Wenger said that was a fabrication.

"That's what you call today fake news," he said. "We have [Danny] Welbeck coming back. We have [Olivier] Giroud, we have [Alexis] Sanchez, we have [Theo] Walcott, we have plenty of strikers. We have [Lucas] Perez who is doing very well now as well. We have Chuba Akpom coming back as well, we have [Yaya] Sanogo. We have a high number of strikers."

Wenger also said he was surprised by fellow Frenchman Dimitri Payet's situation at West Ham, where manager Slaven Bilic has said the midfielder is refusing to play for the club but will not be sold.

"The boy is not known for having a bad mentality. So what is suddenly happening to him, I don't know. Only they can explain that," Wenger said. "The vibes you get from outside are not very positive I must say.

"But it's very difficult for me to talk about that, because I don't know what's really behind it. So I hope just that West Ham and Payet can sort this situation out, because it looks from the outside very complicated."

Wenger said Payet's situation also demonstrated why he thinks the January transfer window is a bad idea, as players should be committed to their clubs for the entire season.

"I was always against it," he said. "It's completely against the spirit of what a football club should be. Once you're on the train at the start of the season, you stay on the train until the end of the season. And you do not have a stop in the middle and half of the team goes out and another half comes in and you continue your trip. I personally don't think it's right."

