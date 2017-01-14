Hull seal deals for Porto's Evandro Goebel and Everton's Oumar Niasse

Previous
Melbourne Victory
Brisbane Roar
3
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Leeds United
Derby County
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 13/8  Draw: 21/10  Away: 21/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Lille
St Etienne
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 21/20  Draw: 21/10  Away: 16/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Go Ahead Eagles
AZ Alkmaar
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/1  Draw: 3/1  Away: 8/13 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Arouca
Estoril
8:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 5/6  Draw: 9/4  Away: 15/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Tijuana
Puebla
3:00 AM UTC Jan 14, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Wellington Phoenix FC
Central Coast Mariners
6:35 AM UTC Jan 14, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Evra Juventus for TT

LIVE: Palace line up Evra; Sule to Bayern?

Transfer Talk Michael Wade
Read
West Ham midfielder Dimitri Payet

Would you sign Dimitri Payet?

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Hull complete deals for Evandro and Niasse

Transfers PA Sport
Read
Thiago Motta in action for Paris Saint-Germain during a Coupe de la Ligue game against Metz in January 2017.

Motta will not sign PSG extension - agent

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read

Depay bid not reasonable for us - Mourinho

Manchester United Mark Ogden
Read
Andreas Christensen Borussia Monchengladbach

Christensen will only return to play - father

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read

Terry loan to Bournemouth ruled out

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Bilic left 'sad' and 'angry' by Payet situation

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Corinthians, Marseille not after Drogba

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Upamecano completes move to Leipzig

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read
Basem Morsy in action for Zamalek against Mamelodi Sundowns in a CAF2016 Champions League game.

Stoke, WBA, Villa keen on Morsy - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read
Carl Jenkison of Arsenal takes on Sandro Wieser of Reading during the match between Arsenal and Reading at Emirates Stadium on October 25, 2016 in London, England.

Jenkinson close to moving to Palace - Wenger

Transfers Mattias Karen
Read

Transfer Rater: Nico Gaitan to Spurs

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read

Evra has a place at Man United

Manchester United Musa Okwonga
Read
Arsene Wenger and Mesut Ozil

Wenger's future not a factor in Ozil contract

Transfers Mattias Karen
Read
Morgan Schneiderlin

Schneiderlin 'hoped to leave mark' at Utd

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates after scoring for Dortmund.

Dortmund will sell Auba for the right price

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read
Francesco Acerbi Sassuolo

Sassuolo dismiss Carnevali exit amid Foxes interest

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

Beijing Guoan dismiss Podolski speculation

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read
Jordy Buijs of Roda JC

Sydney FC add Dutch defender Jordy Buijs

A-League AAP
Read
 By PA Sport
Share
Tweet
   

Hull seal deals for Porto's Evandro Goebel and Everton's Oumar Niasse

Oumar Niasse failed to make an impact at Everton.

Hull have completed the double signing of Porto midfielder Evandro Goebel and striker Oumar Niasse from Everton.

Brazilian Evandro, 30, has signed on a two-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee and is reunited with Hull's new head coach Marco Silva after the pair worked together at Estoril.

Senegal international Niasse, 26, has joined on loan until the end of the season. Niasse has spent the season playing for Everton's under-23s after he was not even given a squad number by Ronald Koeman and is yet to score a Premier League goal since joining the Toffees from Lokomotiv Moscow last winter for £13.5 million.

Niasse is available to face Bournemouth in Saturday's home Premier League game while Evandro is awaiting international clearance.

The deals bolster a Hull squad that has been further depleted by the loss of Markus Henriksen to injury for two to three months.

"Markus Henriksen is likely to be sidelined for two to three months with a shoulder injury picked up during Tuesday night's EFL Cup tie with Manchester United,'' the club stated on their official website. "The Norwegian international met with a consultant yesterday following scans and will now be out for a prolonged amount of time.

"We wish Markus well with his recovery.''

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.