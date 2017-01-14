Hull seal deals for Porto's Evandro Goebel and Everton's Oumar Niasse

Oumar Niasse failed to make an impact at Everton.

Hull have completed the double signing of Porto midfielder Evandro Goebel and striker Oumar Niasse from Everton.

Brazilian Evandro, 30, has signed on a two-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee and is reunited with Hull's new head coach Marco Silva after the pair worked together at Estoril.

Senegal international Niasse, 26, has joined on loan until the end of the season. Niasse has spent the season playing for Everton's under-23s after he was not even given a squad number by Ronald Koeman and is yet to score a Premier League goal since joining the Toffees from Lokomotiv Moscow last winter for £13.5 million.

�� | Evandro has signed a two-and-a-half year deal after joining from @FCPorto subject to international clearance #WelcomeEvandro pic.twitter.com/xQqjBJpIL2 - Hull City (@HullCity) January 13, 2017

Niasse is available to face Bournemouth in Saturday's home Premier League game while Evandro is awaiting international clearance.

The deals bolster a Hull squad that has been further depleted by the loss of Markus Henriksen to injury for two to three months.

"Markus Henriksen is likely to be sidelined for two to three months with a shoulder injury picked up during Tuesday night's EFL Cup tie with Manchester United,'' the club stated on their official website. "The Norwegian international met with a consultant yesterday following scans and will now be out for a prolonged amount of time.

"We wish Markus well with his recovery.''