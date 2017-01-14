Previous
Melbourne Victory
Brisbane Roar
3
2
FT
Leeds United
Derby County
7:45 PM UTC
Lille
St Etienne
7:45 PM UTC
Go Ahead Eagles
AZ Alkmaar
7:00 PM UTC
Arouca
Estoril
8:30 PM UTC
Tijuana
Puebla
3:00 AM UTC Jan 14, 2017
Wellington Phoenix FC
Central Coast Mariners
6:35 AM UTC Jan 14, 2017
 By PA Sport
Share
Tweet
   

John Terry loan move to Bournemouth ruled out by manager Eddie Howe

While Eddie Howe admits his admiration for John Terry, he has had no discussions with bringing him to Bournemouth.

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe maintains there has been no move to bring in Chelsea defender John Terry on loan.

The Cherries had been linked with a temporary deal for Terry, who has lost his place under Antonio Conte's this season.

While Howe is an admirer of the 36-year-old former England skipper, and has seen his own defensive options depleted after Chelsea recalled Nathan Ake early from a season-long loan, he says no deal is currently under consideration.

"There have been no negotiations with Chelsea at all," Howe said at a news conference ahead of Saturday's Premier League trip to Hull. "I admire John Terry greatly as a footballer. He was one of my favourite central defenders.

"When I looked at people when I was playing to try and emulate and get close to, he was one that I followed, but there has been no discussions and no meeting, nothing."

Howe admits the loss of Ake is a blow, with the 21-year-old Dutchman having started to grow into his role within the Bournemouth squad.

John Terry has spent most of the season on the bench at Chelsea.

"Nathan's exit is disappointing because he had done so well, was producing consistent performances and improving with every game," Howe said. "To lose him after that work is disappointing, but Chelsea have every right to do that [recall].

"We were thankful to Chelsea for lending him to us in the first place."

Howe has seen his defensive options depleted further with the suspension of Simon Francis, who was shown a red card in the 3-3 draw against Arsenal. The Bournemouth boss, though, is not about to make any panic buys in the January sales.

"There is no guarantee we will do anything in that position. What we are doing at the moment is assessing our options and seeing which decision we make," he said. "We have some good players here who can fill that void, so it will be up to them, hopefully in the next game, to show I don't need to sign anyone."

