Everton's Morgan Schneiderlin had 'hoped to leave mark' at Man United

Previous
Melbourne Victory
Brisbane Roar
3
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Leeds United
Derby County
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 13/8  Draw: 21/10  Away: 21/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Lille
St Etienne
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 21/20  Draw: 21/10  Away: 16/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Go Ahead Eagles
AZ Alkmaar
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/1  Draw: 3/1  Away: 8/13 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Arouca
Estoril
8:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 17/20  Draw: 23/10  Away: 7/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Tijuana
Puebla
3:00 AM UTC Jan 14, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Wellington Phoenix FC
Central Coast Mariners
6:35 AM UTC Jan 14, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Evra Juventus for TT

LIVE: Palace line up Evra; Sule to Bayern?

Transfer Talk Michael Wade
Read

Transfer Rater: Nico Gaitan to Spurs

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read

Evra has a place at Man United

Manchester United Musa Okwonga
Read
Arsene Wenger and Mesut Ozil

Wenger's future not a factor in Ozil contract

Transfers Mattias Karen
Read
Morgan Schneiderlin

Schneiderlin 'hoped to leave mark' at Utd

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates after scoring for Dortmund.

Dortmund will sell Auba for the right price

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read
Francesco Acerbi Sassuolo

Sassuolo dismiss Carnevali exit amid Foxes interest

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

Beijing Guoan dismiss Podolski speculation

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read
Jordy Buijs of Roda JC

Sydney FC add Dutch defender Jordy Buijs

A-League AAP
Read

West Ham reject Marseille bid for Payet

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Dortmund's Tuchel rules out Zelalem deal

Borussia Dortmund ESPN staff
Read
Fernando Llorente

Swans must keep Sigurdsson, Llorente - boss

Swansea City PA Sport
Read
Moussa Dembele salvaged a point for Celtic on Tuesday.

West Ham not right for Dembele - Nicholas

Celtic PA Sport
Read
Dimitri Payet

West Ham won't be bullied in Payet saga

West Ham United Peter Thorne
Read

Man Utd's Depay short on suitors - sources

Transfers Mark Ogden
Read
Mattia Caldara

Juventus sign Atalanta's Caldara for €15m

Transfers PA Sport
Read
Everton's Tom Cleverly

Watford add Cleverley on loan from Everton

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Swansea City complete Narsingh signing

Swansea City ESPN staff
Read
Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez led Barcelona back in a thriller against Sevilla.

Suarez urges Grau to renew Messi deal

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read
Morgan Schneiderlin

Everton sign Schneiderlin from Man United

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
 By Ian Holyman
Share
Tweet
   

Everton's Morgan Schneiderlin had 'hoped to leave mark' at Man United

ESPN FC's Gab Marcotti reacts to Jose Mourinho's comment that Man United will sell in January to spend in the summer.

Morgan Schneiderlin has told L'Equipe he is disappointed he did not make more of an impact at Manchester United after completing his move to Everton.

Schneiderlin, 27, was reunited with former boss Ronald Koeman, with whom he worked at Southampton, after signing a four-and-a-half-year deal at Goodison Park on Thursday.

The temptation to make the move to Everton was great given the France international had struggled to find a place in Jose Mourinho's plans at Old Trafford, making just three Premier League appearances this season, all from the bench.

"It was a great experience [at United]. Every player dreams of playing for such a club. Thanks to my performances with Southampton I was able to sign there [in 2015]," said Schneiderlin, who made 25 top-flight starts under Louis van Gaal last season.

Morgan Schneiderlin
Morgan Schneiderlin struggled to make an impact at Manchester United.

"To be honest, I had hoped to leave my mark a little more at Manchester United. It didn't go as planned, but I don't want to point the finger at anyone. I learned a lot of things, but now I'm looking forward, not back. I was very honoured and happy to have played there, even if I had hoped to do better."

A number of European clubs were reportedly interested in the midfielder including Marseille, though he says he wanted to remain in England.

"It's true that a lot of teams from abroad were interested, but the Premier League is a league which has always attracted me," he said. "I feel good here. I wanted to stay a little while longer to enjoy this great football."

Ian is ESPN's French football correspondent. Twitter: @ian_holyman

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.