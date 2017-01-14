Everton's Morgan Schneiderlin had 'hoped to leave mark' at Man United

ESPN FC's Gab Marcotti reacts to Jose Mourinho's comment that Man United will sell in January to spend in the summer.

Morgan Schneiderlin has told L'Equipe he is disappointed he did not make more of an impact at Manchester United after completing his move to Everton.

Schneiderlin, 27, was reunited with former boss Ronald Koeman, with whom he worked at Southampton, after signing a four-and-a-half-year deal at Goodison Park on Thursday.

The temptation to make the move to Everton was great given the France international had struggled to find a place in Jose Mourinho's plans at Old Trafford, making just three Premier League appearances this season, all from the bench.

"It was a great experience [at United]. Every player dreams of playing for such a club. Thanks to my performances with Southampton I was able to sign there [in 2015]," said Schneiderlin, who made 25 top-flight starts under Louis van Gaal last season.

Morgan Schneiderlin struggled to make an impact at Manchester United.

"To be honest, I had hoped to leave my mark a little more at Manchester United. It didn't go as planned, but I don't want to point the finger at anyone. I learned a lot of things, but now I'm looking forward, not back. I was very honoured and happy to have played there, even if I had hoped to do better."

A number of European clubs were reportedly interested in the midfielder including Marseille, though he says he wanted to remain in England.

"It's true that a lot of teams from abroad were interested, but the Premier League is a league which has always attracted me," he said. "I feel good here. I wanted to stay a little while longer to enjoy this great football."

