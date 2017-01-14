Dortmund will sell Aubameyang for right price amid Real Madrid links

Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel tells ESPN FC's Raf Honigstein it will be a quiet transfer window for the club.

Borussia Dortmund could be willing to sell Gabon international Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the summer if the right offer comes along, CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has admitted.

Aubameyang, 27, has been linked with Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City recently, and with Dortmund struggling to make an impression on the Bundesliga this season and qualification for the Champions League far from certain, his future is in doubt.

Ex-Real Madrid player and current Gabon coach Jose Antonio Camacho said that Aubameyang, currently in his homeland for the African Nations Cup, would be a good fit for his former club.

"Fundamentally and independent of names, there is a pain barrier in football," Watzke told Bild. "But we are not dealing with that question right now because I can't see anything happening currently.

"If something comes up which strikes him, we'll discuss it. But a transfer is not certain. Auba has a long-term contract.

"We know that Auba is in the spotlight. But BVB are seventh in the UEFA [coefficient] ranking, and in the past four years we have twice won a Champions League group ahead of Real Madrid.

"Not many clubs achieve that. I don't think that there are too many clubs Auba actually wants to join."

Aubameyang, who has a contract at the Westfalenstadion through to 2020, has scored 16 goals in only 15 league games this campaign, adding a further four in five Champions League outings, and was voted the best player of the Hinrunde -- the first half of the Bundesliga season.

Kicker also named him the best attacker in Germany, ahead of his Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski, in its "Ranking of German Football."

Camacho told Cadena Ser that Aubameyang would be a good fit at the Bernabeu.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joined Dortmund from St Etienne in 2013.

"The speed he possesses, I have not seen it in many players," Camacho said. "He is also a very good finisher. In the end in football, you are where you are because you are talented.

"He is among the best. His head also works; he is a true professional, he takes good care of himself and works hard. He has enough quality to play for Real Madrid.

"When Borussia played at the Bernabeu stadium, I went down and spoke to his coach and he had very good things to say about him as a professional. Aubameyang speaks good Spanish."

Dortmund sit sixth in the Bundesliga table, three points adrift of Hertha Berlin in the final automatic Champions League berth.

Watzke said: "It's clear: I expect that we directly qualify for Champions League following a six-month period of upheaval."

ESPN FC's Spain correspondent Adriana Garcia contributed to this report

Stephan Uersfeld is the Germany correspondent for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @uersfeld.