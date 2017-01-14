Previous
Melbourne Victory
Brisbane Roar
3
2
LIVE 68'
Game Details
Leeds United
Derby County
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Lille
St Etienne
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Go Ahead Eagles
AZ Alkmaar
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Arouca
Estoril
8:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Tijuana
Puebla
3:00 AM UTC Jan 14, 2017
Game Details
Wellington Phoenix FC
Central Coast Mariners
6:35 AM UTC Jan 14, 2017
Game Details
Next
 By Stephan Uersfeld
Beijing Guoan dismiss talk of signing Lukas Podolski from Galatasaray

Lukas Podolski has been linked with a move to China.

Chinese Super League club Beijing Guoan have ruled out signing Galatasaray forward Lukas Podolski.

Podolski, 31, has been linked with a switch to Beijing Guoan, with Galatasaray executive Leven Nazifoglu indicating this week that the former Germany international is nearing a move to China and "appears to favour a transfer" which is "nearing its completion."

Beijing Guoan sporting director Jiayi Shao, however, has dismissed speculation that a transfer is imminent.

"Podolski is an outstanding player, but he's not our target this winter," Shao, a former Bundesliga player with Energie Cottbus and 1860 Munich, told reporters. "I am actually a bit confused. Where do all those rumours come from? I admire him, but I have to clarify that he's not on our list."

Last week, Podolski remained coy about his future when speaking to reporters, saying that he will listen to requests, "but nothing has happened."

Stephan Uersfeld is the Germany correspondent for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @uersfeld.

