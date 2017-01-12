Previous
Eibar
Osasuna
0
0
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 0
Game Details
Celta Vigo
Valencia
2
1
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 6 - 2
Game Details
Sevilla FC
Real Madrid
3
3
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 6
Game Details
AC Milan
Torino
2
1
FT
Game Details
Sweden
Slovakia
6
0
FT
Game Details
Reading
Queens Park Rangers
0
1
FT
Game Details
Adelaide United
Melbourne City FC
2
1
FT
Game Details
By AAP
Sydney FC bolster defence with Dutch defender Jordy Buijs

Jordy Buijs of Roda JC
Jordy Buijs has joined Sydney FC in the A-League.

A-League pace-setters Sydney FC have added Dutch defender Jordy Buijs to their squad for the remainder of the season.

Replacing recently-departed central defender Matt Jurman, 28-year-old Buijs has played over 200 games in the Dutch top flight Eredivisie.

His most recent stop was in Romania with Pandurji Targu Jiu, but moved on along with several other players after the club suffered financial problems.

Previously Buijs had stints at Dutch clubs Feyenoord, De Graafschap, NAC Breda and SC Heerenveen. He will arrive to link with the league-leading Sky Blues early next week.

"He is a free kick specialist and like our other four foreign players we expect him to improve our squad enormously," Sydney FC coach Graham Arnold said.

"He has a good reputation and comes highly recommended from our Dutch network of contacts."

In a Twitter post on Friday Buijs also suggested he was considering staying on at Sydney FC for next season.

