 By Mark Ogden, Senior Football Writer
Share
Tweet
   

Lyon only club who want Man United's Memphis Depay permanently - sources

The FC crew evaluate Memphis Depay's struggles with Manchester United and concerns about his lifestyle off the pitch.

Lyon are the only club currently attempting to sign Manchester United winger Memphis Depay on a permanent deal, despite several enquiries over a possible loan move for the Netherlands international, sources have told ESPN FC.

United manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed that Depay will be allowed to leave during the transfer window if a suitable offer is made, having revealed last month that the 22-year-old has expressed his desire to move away from Old Trafford.

Lyon have reportedly offered substantially less than United's £15m valuation of a player signed from PSV Eindhoven for £25m in June 2015, and while senior figures at the English club will not disclose the size of Lyon's bid, sources confirmed it does not come close to matching United's desired price tag.

Depay has scored just seven goals in 53 appearances for United and has not figured under Mourinho since playing the final eight minutes of the 4-0 Europa League victory against Feyenoord in Manchester on Nov. 24.

Memphis Depay has only made rare appearances for Manchester United this season.

Former United manager Louis van Gaal made a personal intervention to thwart Paris Saint-Germain's move for Depay in 2015, using the relationship forged with the player while Netherlands manager to persuade him to sign for United.

But the player has been a huge disappointment at Old Trafford and the prospect of a move to Everton to work under fellow Dutchman Ronald Koeman has now faded, with sources claiming that the Goodison Park manager is concerned by Depay's ability to succeed in the Premier League.

But while Mourinho is happy to dispense with Depay, the Portuguese has insisted that no loan deals, beyond that of young goalkeeper Sam Johnstone to Aston Villa, will be sanctioned this month.

With over two weeks remaining before the transfer window closes on Jan. 31, sources said United and Mourinho are prepared to hold firm on their "no loan" stance, leaving Depay waiting on a raised offer from Lyon or the emergence of a rival bidder.

Mark Ogden is a senior football writer for ESPN FC. Follow him @MarkOgden_

