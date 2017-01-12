Juventus sign Mattia Caldara for €15m but defender will stay at Atalanta

Previous
Eibar
Osasuna
0
0
LIVE 53'
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 0
Game Details
Home: 20/21  Draw: 6/4  Away: 11/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Celta Vigo
Valencia
0
0
LIVE 55'
Leg 2Aggregate: 4 - 1
Game Details
Home: 6/4  Draw: 6/4  Away: 3/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Sevilla FC
Real Madrid
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 3
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
AC Milan
Torino
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sweden
Slovakia
6
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Reading
Queens Park Rangers
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 10/11  Draw: 13/5  Away: 7/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Adelaide United
Melbourne City FC
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

LIVE: West Ham reject Marseille bid for Payet

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read
Dimitri Payet

West Ham won't be bullied in Payet saga

West Ham United Peter Thorne
Read

Lyon only suitor for Utd's Depay - sources

Transfers Mark Ogden
Read
Mattia Caldara

Juventus sign Atalanta's Caldara for €15m

Transfers PA Sport
Read
Everton's Tom Cleverly

Watford add Cleverley on loan from Everton

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Swansea City complete Narsingh signing

Swansea City ESPN staff
Read
Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez led Barcelona back in a thriller against Sevilla.

Suarez urges Grau to renew Messi deal

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read
Morgan Schneiderlin

Everton sign Schneiderlin from Man United

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Celtic complete signing of Eboue

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Palace close in on Schlupp move - sources

West Brom Peter O'Rourke
Read

Pachuca will sell Lozano at right price

Transfers Tom Marshall
Read
Adam Lallana

Could Lallana join Barca, Juve or PSG?

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

New deals make case for Ozil, Sanchez

Transfers Andrew Mangan
Read

Arsenal's Toral joins Rangers on loan

Transfers PA Sport
Read
Stewart Downing during Middlesbrough's Premier League match against Stoke City.

Karanka would consider Downing sale

Transfers PA Sport
Read
Carl Jenkison of Arsenal takes on Sandro Wieser of Reading during the match between Arsenal and Reading at Emirates Stadium on October 25, 2016 in London, England.

Palace make Jenkinson offer - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read

Valencia want to sign Zaza - Gonzalez

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read

Emery confirms PSG are targeting a striker

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read

Lyon deal for Januzaj not close - agent

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read

Transfer Rater: Januzaj, Benteke moving?

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read
 By PA Sport
Share
Tweet
   

Juventus sign Mattia Caldara for €15m but defender will stay at Atalanta

Mattia Caldara
Mattia Caldara has signed on with Juventus after impressing at Atalanta.

Juventus have signed Mattia Caldara on a five-year contract but the promising Italy under-21 defender will remain with Atalanta until June 2018.

The 22-year-old has agreed a deal running until 2021 with the reigning Serie A champions, with Atalanta both receiving €15 million in return and keeping the player in Bergamo on loan for 18 months.

The contract could rise to as much as €21 "upon achieving certain conditions over the duration of the contract."

A statement published on Juve's official website said Caldara, who has scored three goals in 11 league matches this season, will bring the Bianconeri "prowess, intelligence, vision and danger."

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.