Juventus sign Mattia Caldara for €15m but defender will stay at Atalanta
Juventus have signed Mattia Caldara on a five-year contract but the promising Italy under-21 defender will remain with Atalanta until June 2018.
The 22-year-old has agreed a deal running until 2021 with the reigning Serie A champions, with Atalanta both receiving €15 million in return and keeping the player in Bergamo on loan for 18 months.
The contract could rise to as much as €21 "upon achieving certain conditions over the duration of the contract."
A statement published on Juve's official website said Caldara, who has scored three goals in 11 league matches this season, will bring the Bianconeri "prowess, intelligence, vision and danger."
