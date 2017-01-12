Watford complete loan deal for Everton midfielder Tom Cleverley

Tom Cleverley has made only four Premier League starts under Ronald Koeman.

Watford have completed a deal to sign Everton midfielder Tom Cleverley on loan with a view to a permanent deal, the Premier League clubs announced on Thursday.

The former Manchester United man underwent a medical at Vicarage Road, where he will have a second loan spell after his time there in 2009-10.

#watfordfc confirms the signing of @Everton's Tom Cleverley on loan until the summer - with the option of a permanent move. More tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/bHw89uIL90 - Watford FC (@WatfordFC) January 12, 2017

Cleverley joined Everton on a free transfer from United in July 2015 and maded 30 appearances in his first season under then manager Roberto Martinez.

But the 27-year-old has struggled to make an impact at Everton this season following the arrival of Ronald Koeman as manager, making just four starts in the Premier League.

And Koeman allowed Cleverley to move on shortly after completing the signing of Morgan Schneiderlin from Manchester United.

