Swansea City wrap up move for PSV winger Luciano Narsingh

Luciano Narsingh moves to Swansea from PSV Eindhoven.

New Swansea City manager Paul Clement has completed the signing of Netherlands international winger Luciano Narsingh from PSV Eindhoven for £4 million.

Narsingh, who has signed a two-and-half-year deal at the Liberty Stadium, said he believed the Swans could get clear of relegation danger.

And the 26-year-old told the club's official website that Netherlands colleague Leroy Fer had helped persuade him to make the move to Wales.

"I talked to Leroy before I came here and he told me it is a good club with great teammates and fantastic supporters," he said.

"I've looked at the Premier League for two or three years now, and Swansea always play good football.

"That's why when Swansea came in for me I knew I wanted to play here."

We are delighted to announce the signing of Luciano Narsingh! ✍️#WelcomeLuciano https://t.co/lgH8IACZxl - Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) January 12, 2017

Narsingh said he was arriving in the Premier League at "a good age" and added: "I know the team is low down in the table, but we have the quality to move up.

"I believe in Swansea and that we will be alright, and I am looking forward to playing here. I hope to become an important player for the team."

Last month, shortly before the sacking of Bob Bradley, sources told ESPN FC that the Swans were considering a move for Narsingh.

Sunderland, Burnley and West Brom had also been linked with him.

