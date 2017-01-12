Celtic complete signing of Kouassi Eboue from Krasnador

Previous
Eibar
Osasuna
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Celta Vigo
Valencia
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 4 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sevilla FC
Real Madrid
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 3
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
AC Milan
Torino
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sweden
Slovakia
6
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Reading
Queens Park Rangers
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/5  Draw: 11/4  Away: 4/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Adelaide United
Melbourne City FC
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Swansea City complete Narsingh signing

Swansea City ESPN staff
Read
Morgan Schneiderlin

Everton sign Schneiderlin from Man United

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Celtic complete signing of Eboue

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Palace close in on Schlupp move - sources

West Brom Peter O'Rourke
Read

Pachuca will sell Lozano at right price

Transfers Tom Marshall
Read
Adam Lallana

Could Lallana join Barca, Juve or PSG?

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

New deals make case for Ozil, Sanchez

Transfers Andrew Mangan
Read

Arsenal's Toral joins Rangers on loan

Transfers PA Sport
Read
Stewart Downing during Middlesbrough's Premier League match against Stoke City.

Karanka would consider Downing sale

Transfers PA Sport
Read
Carl Jenkison of Arsenal takes on Sandro Wieser of Reading during the match between Arsenal and Reading at Emirates Stadium on October 25, 2016 in London, England.

Palace make Jenkinson offer - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read

Valencia want to sign Zaza - Gonzalez

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read

Emery confirms PSG are targeting a striker

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read

Lyon deal for Januzaj not close - agent

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read

Transfer Rater: Januzaj to Lyon

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read

Man Utd confirm Fellaini contract extension

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Bilic: Payet wants to leave West Ham

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Madrid, Barca will want to sign Alli - Ardiles

Transfers Dan Kilpatrick
Read

Giroud, Koscielny, Coquelin sign new deals

Transfers Mattias Karen
Read

Allardyce says Benteke is not for sale

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Toprak confirms he will leave Leverkusen

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read
 By PA Sport
Share
Tweet
   

Celtic complete signing of Kouassi Eboue from Krasnador

Kouassi Eboue is looking forward to life at Celtic.

Celtic have signed Kouassi Eboue from Krasnador after sealing a £2.8 million transfer for the Ivorian teenager.

The Hoops struck a deal with the 19-year-old's Russian club Krasnador last week but have been forced to wait for a work permit before concluding the purchase.

Eboue -- who has joined Brendan Rodgers' squad during their winter training camp in Dubai -- has now signed a four-year deal.

He will hope to make his debut when Celtic return to action with a Scottish Cup clash against Albion Rovers a week on Saturday.

And the midfielder says the prospect of joining up with compatriot Kolo Toure meant the move was too good to turn down.

He told the Celtic website: "I'm very happy to sign for Celtic because Celtic is a big, historic club. I had many options but I chose to come to Celtic because they have a good ambition and project here.

"I want to move forward and progress and I think Celtic is a good club for me to do that. Celtic also have a good coach in Brendan Rodgers so he can help me to develop.

"I spoke with some friends, the older players in the senior team and they said to go to Celtic because it was good for me. I also spoke to Serges Deble, who plays for Viborg, and he told me to come and play as well.

"Did Kolo Toure being at Celtic play any part in my decision? Yes, because Kolo is a big man. When I was young I watched TV and supported him and now when I think I'll play alongside him, I'm really happy. When I knew he was here I asked about Celtic and I'm happy to be here with him. I will learn with him and Celtic has many good players so I will learn with them too.

"I knew of Moussa Dembele and Scott Sinclair and the captain Scott Brown as well. I knew of Dedryck Boyata as well from when he played at Manchester City. I've come to Celtic and I will give my best to be in the history of Celtic. I hope the fans will support and encourage me on the pitch and then they will be happy.''

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.