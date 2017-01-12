Pachuca would sell Hirving Lozano to European club at right price

Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio thinks Hirving Lozano is ready to play in Europe.

Pachuca winger Hirving Lozano has his price and the Liga MX club won't stand in the way should the right offer come in from a European club.

The Mexico international winger has recently been linked with Ajax and even Manchester United in the past, but there haven't been any formal approaches so far this January, according to Pachuca sporting director Marco Garces.

"It is obvious that 'Chucky' [Lozano] is going through a great moment and that he'll garner interest from important teams," Garces said in an interview with ESPN Digital. "Once those offers come in it is impossible to keep the player. Letting him leave for Europe is part of our plans.

"We've always been a selling club," he continued. "We can't resist the huge offers from Europe ... We hope to hang on until the right offer arrives."

Lozano started the Clausura 2017 by scoring a hat trick in Pachuca's 4-2 victory over Leon last Saturday and Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio -- who has regularly talked up Lozano's talent -- said this week that the 21-year-old "has done enough for European teams to be looking at him."

Reports from Mexico suggest Lozano has a buy-out clause of €20 million, although Pachuca may allow the player to leave for less.

Lozano himself has said he does not want to follow in the footsteps of former teammates Jurgen Damm (Tigres) and Rodolfo Pizarro's (Chivas) by moving on from Pachuca to other Mexican sides. He is adamant his future is in the Old Continent.

"My goal and thoughts are in Europe and not being in Mexico," Lozano told reporters on Wednesday, adding that the Premier League is "best suited" to his style of play.

Lozano and Pachuca will be looking to continue their fine start to the Clausura 2017 when Los Tuzos host Chiapas on Saturday in Estadio Hidalgo.

Tom Marshall covers Liga MX and the Mexican national team for ESPN FC. Twitter: @MexicoWorldCup.