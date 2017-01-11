Arsenal's Jon Toral joins Rangers on loan for the rest of the season

Jon Toral spent the first half of the season on loan at Granada.

Rangers have signed Jon Toral on loan from Arsenal until the end of the season.

Toral, 21, came through the Barcelona youth academy and signed for the Gunners in 2014, but is yet to make a first-team appearance for the North London club.

"Rangers are delighted to welcome Jon Toral on loan from Arsenal until the end of the season subject to international clearance," a Rangers statement read.

.@RangersFC are delighted to welcome Jon Toral on loan from @Arsenal until the end of the season: https://t.co/zyVBJrFzPZ pic.twitter.com/x1m8rr92mY - Rangers FC (@RangersFC) January 12, 2017

While Toral has yet to play for Arsenal, he has plenty of experience at Championship level in England, having spent the 2014-15 season on loan at Brentford, where he played 34 matches and scored six times.

He performed equally well last season on loan at Birmingham, making 36 league appearances and scoring eight goals.

Toral spent the first half of the current campaign in Spain with Granada, but only started five times in La Liga.