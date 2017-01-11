Arsenal's Jon Toral joins Rangers on loan for the rest of the season

Previous
Eibar
Osasuna
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Celta Vigo
Valencia
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 4 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sevilla FC
Real Madrid
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 3
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
AC Milan
Torino
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sweden
Slovakia
3:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Reading
Queens Park Rangers
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 5/6  Draw: 27/10  Away: 15/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Adelaide United
Melbourne City FC
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Arsenal's Toral joins Rangers on loan

Transfers PA Sport
Read
Stewart Downing during Middlesbrough's Premier League match against Stoke City.

Karanka would consider Downing sale

Transfers PA Sport
Read
Carl Jenkison of Arsenal takes on Sandro Wieser of Reading during the match between Arsenal and Reading at Emirates Stadium on October 25, 2016 in London, England.

Palace make Jenkinson offer - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read

Valencia want to sign Zaza - Gonzalez

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read

Emery confirms PSG are targeting a striker

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read

Lyon deal for Januzaj not close - agent

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read

Transfer Rater: Januzaj to Lyon

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read

Man Utd confirm Fellaini contract extension

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Bilic: Payet wants to leave West Ham

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Madrid, Barca will want to sign Alli - Ardiles

Transfers Dan Kilpatrick
Read

Giroud, Koscielny, Coquelin sign new deals

Transfers Mattias Karen
Read

Allardyce says Benteke is not for sale

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Toprak confirms he will leave Leverkusen

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Watford agree Cleverley loan deal - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read

Vallejo: I may not return to Real after loan

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Liverpool's Hart ends Port Vale loan spell

Transfers Glenn Price
Read

Bremen not seeking Mertesacker loan

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Manolas denies reports of rejecting new Roma deal

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

LIVE: West Ham reject Marseille bid for Payet

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read
Sebastian Driussi

Five reasons Spurs want Driussi

Transfers Sam Kelly
Read
 By PA Sport
Share
Tweet
   

Arsenal's Jon Toral joins Rangers on loan for the rest of the season

Jon Toral spent the first half of the season on loan at Granada.

Rangers have signed Jon Toral on loan from Arsenal until the end of the season.

Toral, 21, came through the Barcelona youth academy and signed for the Gunners in 2014, but is yet to make a first-team appearance for the North London club.

"Rangers are delighted to welcome Jon Toral on loan from Arsenal until the end of the season subject to international clearance," a Rangers statement read.

While Toral has yet to play for Arsenal, he has plenty of experience at Championship level in England, having spent the 2014-15 season on loan at Brentford, where he played 34 matches and scored six times.

He performed equally well last season on loan at Birmingham, making 36 league appearances and scoring eight goals.

Toral spent the first half of the current campaign in Spain with Granada, but only started five times in La Liga.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.