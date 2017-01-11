Previous
Eibar
Osasuna
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 0
Celta Vigo
Valencia
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 4 - 1
Sevilla FC
Real Madrid
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 3
AC Milan
Torino
8:00 PM UTC
Sweden
Slovakia
3:45 PM UTC
Reading
Queens Park Rangers
8:00 PM UTC
Adelaide United
Melbourne City FC
2
1
FT
Arsenal's Toral joins Rangers on loan

Transfers PA Sport
Carl Jenkison of Arsenal takes on Sandro Wieser of Reading during the match between Arsenal and Reading at Emirates Stadium on October 25, 2016 in London, England.

Palace make Jenkinson offer - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Valencia want to sign Zaza - Gonzalez

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Emery confirms PSG are targeting a striker

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Lyon deal for Januzaj not close - agent

Transfers Ian Holyman
Transfer Rater: Januzaj to Lyon

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Man Utd confirm Fellaini contract extension

Transfers ESPN staff
Bilic: Payet wants to leave West Ham

Transfers ESPN staff
Madrid, Barca will want to sign Alli - Ardiles

Transfers Dan Kilpatrick
Giroud, Koscielny, Coquelin sign new deals

Transfers Mattias Karen
Allardyce says Benteke is not for sale

Transfers ESPN staff
Toprak confirms he will leave Leverkusen

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Watford agree Cleverley loan deal - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Vallejo: I may not return to Real after loan

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Liverpool's Hart ends Port Vale loan spell

Transfers Glenn Price
Bremen not seeking Mertesacker loan

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Manolas denies reports of rejecting new Roma deal

Transfers Ben Gladwell
LIVE: West Ham reject Marseille bid for Payet

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Sebastian Driussi

Five reasons Spurs want Driussi

Transfers Sam Kelly
James Rodriguez

Hebei deny James Rodriguez CSL rumours

Chinese Super League ESPN Staff
 By Adriana Garcia
Valencia want to sign Simone Zaza as soon as possible - Salvador Gonzalez

Simone Zaza has not scored for West Ham since his arrival.

Valencia coach Salvador Gonzalez has confirmed that he is interested in signing Simone Zaza on loan from Juventus.

Zaza, who has been on loan at West Ham since the summer, has failed to score in 11 appearances and is reportedly keen to leave England during the window.

"Our idea is to bring a striker," Superdeporte quoted Gonzalez as saying.

"We are interested in Zaza and he is a real option. Things take time and our club is working on it.

"We are trying to get him to come as soon as possible. It's a difficult market, but whoever arrives will do so with the idea of improving the team."

Struggling Valencia had wanted to add Zaza in the summer but failed to agree a deal and he instead joined West Ham.

Fiorentina, Genoa and AC Milan are also reportedly interested in taking the Italy international on loan until the end of the season.

Gonzalez, in charge of Valencia until the end of the season, is in his fifth spell as caretaker boss.

Adriana Garcia is a Valencia-based football writer who covers La Liga for ESPN FC.

