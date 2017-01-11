Valencia want to sign Simone Zaza as soon as possible - Salvador Gonzalez

Simone Zaza has not scored for West Ham since his arrival.

Valencia coach Salvador Gonzalez has confirmed that he is interested in signing Simone Zaza on loan from Juventus.

Zaza, who has been on loan at West Ham since the summer, has failed to score in 11 appearances and is reportedly keen to leave England during the window.

"Our idea is to bring a striker," Superdeporte quoted Gonzalez as saying.

"We are interested in Zaza and he is a real option. Things take time and our club is working on it.

"We are trying to get him to come as soon as possible. It's a difficult market, but whoever arrives will do so with the idea of improving the team."

Struggling Valencia had wanted to add Zaza in the summer but failed to agree a deal and he instead joined West Ham.

Fiorentina, Genoa and AC Milan are also reportedly interested in taking the Italy international on loan until the end of the season.

Gonzalez, in charge of Valencia until the end of the season, is in his fifth spell as caretaker boss.

