Eibar
Osasuna
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 0
Celta Vigo
Valencia
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 4 - 1
Sevilla FC
Real Madrid
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 3
AC Milan
Torino
8:00 PM UTC
Sweden
Slovakia
3:45 PM UTC
Reading
Queens Park Rangers
8:00 PM UTC
Adelaide United
Melbourne City FC
2
1
FT
 By Jonathan Johnson, PSG Correspondent
PSG boss Unai Emery confirms champions are targeting striker

PSG captain Thiago Silva believes the side are getting to grips with Unai Emery's ideas after their win over Metz.

Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery has said the French champions are looking for a striker to provide backup for Edinson Cavani, with director of football Patrick Kluivert promising that at least one player will arrive.

Speaking after PSG's 2-0 Coupe de la Ligue quarterfinal win over Metz on Wednesday, Emery said the club wanted attacking reinforcements but added that January was not an ideal time to do business.

"This is not an easy transfer window," he added. "We are looking for a striker to take some of the pressure off of Edinson, even if Hatem [Ben Arfa] can work well there."

Kluivert, speaking on France 3 television, said a player would arrive before the end of the month and suggested another could follow.

"One player will be coming, that is for sure, and perhaps two," he said. "The players we are pursuing? I cannot tell you the names.

"We do not want to buy for the sake of buying. We want to actually improve the team. If we cannot get a player who will improve us, we will not buy them."

He added that talks with midfielder Blaise Matuidi about a contract extension were ongoing despite reports in France having suggested they had stalled.

"We are in the process of extending his contract," he said. "He is very important. He is in a positive frame of mind."

Jonathan Johnson covers PSG and the French national team for ESPN FC. Twitter: @Jon_LeGossip.

