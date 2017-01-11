Lyon deal for Manchester United's Adnan Januzaj is not close - agent

Shaka Hislop sifts through the latest rumours, including the likelihood of Spurs defenders moving to Manchester.

Lyon have held talks with Adnan Januzaj about a possible move to France but his future remains unclear, his agent has said.

Januzaj is on loan at Sunderland from Manchester United until the end of the season and agent Dirk De Vriese told Het Laatste Nieuws that any deal to take him to Lyon was far from being done.

"Lyon are one of many French clubs who have recently sounded out the plans of Adnan. Out of respect, we listen to everyone," he said, noting that the winger is under contract with United until 2018.

"The ultimate decision is for Manchester United, and we have not yet heard from them that they want to sell Adnan."

Adnan Januzaj is on loan at Sunderland from Manchester United.

Earlier this week, French sports daily L'Equipe reported that Lyon were working on a deal to bring Januzaj to France, using former Liverpool boss Gerard Houllier as a go-between.

The seven-time Ligue 1 champions see him as a potential replacement for Rachid Ghezzal, who has six months left on his contract.

Sunderland, for whom Januzaj has made 13 Premier League appearances this season, would want to keep a player who enjoys a good working relationship with former Old Trafford boss David Moyes.

"Adnan was strong against both Chelsea and Liverpool," said De Vriese. "His displays have greatly improved. It's going well, and manager Moyes believes in him."

Ian is ESPN's French football correspondent. Twitter: @ian_holyman