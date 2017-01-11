Previous
Eibar
Osasuna
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 0
Game Details
Celta Vigo
Valencia
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 4 - 1
Game Details
Sevilla FC
Real Madrid
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 3
Game Details
AC Milan
Torino
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Sweden
Slovakia
3:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Reading
Queens Park Rangers
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Adelaide United
Melbourne City FC
2
1
FT
Game Details
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Manchester United confirm Marouane Fellaini contract extension

If Man United do sign Tiemoue Bakayoko this month, Paul Mariner thinks his role initially will be as a squad player.
Paul Mariner breaks down the latest rumours, including a potential move of Patrice Evra back to Man United.
Paul Mariner believes Jose Mourinho is heading in the right direction with Manchester United.
Jose Mourinho did not shy away from criticising both players and fans, urging them to be better for the Liverpool clash.
Jose Mourinho reveals that Morgan Schneiderlin has almost completed a deal to leave Manchester United.

Manchester United have confirmed Marouane Fellaini has signed a 12-month contract extension to keep him at Old Trafford until 2018.

ESPN FC reported on Wednesday that the Belgium international, a £27.5 million signing from Everton in August 2013, signed the contract last month after being told by Jose Mourinho that he remained an important part of his plans going forward.

Fellaini penned a four-year contract upon signing for United in 2013 and has made 107 appearances for the club, scoring seven goals including the second in Tuesday's 2-0 EFL Cup semifinal first-leg victory over Hull City.

The 29-year-old has overcome negativity from supporters in order to secure his place in Mourinho's squad, and hugged Mourinho on the touchline following his goal against Hull to give a visible signal of his respect for the Portuguese coach.

With Morgan Schneiderlin agreeing a £22m transfer to Everton and United open to offers for former Bayern Munich and Germany captain Bastian Schweinsteiger, Fellaini's importance to Mourinho is unlikely to diminish this season.

But with United pursuing Monaco's 22-year-old midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, Fellaini's long-term prospects may be under threat if the club can complete a deal for the France under-21 international.

Sources close to Fellaini have insisted that the player is determined to remain at United beyond his contract extension, but the club's move to trigger their option may ultimately be a move designed at protecting the value of their asset and avoid the risk of losing the player as a free agent at the end of this season.

ESPN FC's senior football writer Mark Ogden contributed to this report.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

