Eibar
Osasuna
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 0
Celta Vigo
Valencia
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 4 - 1
Sevilla FC
Real Madrid
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 3
AC Milan
Torino
8:00 PM UTC
Sweden
Slovakia
3:45 PM UTC
Reading
Queens Park Rangers
8:00 PM UTC
Adelaide United
Melbourne City FC
2
1
FT
 By Dan Kilpatrick, Tottenham correspondent
Real Madrid, Barcelona will want to sign Tottenham's Dele Alli - Ardiles

Shaka Hislop sifts through the latest rumours, including the likelihood of Spurs defenders moving to Manchester.

Tottenham Hotspur legend Ossie Ardiles says Real Madrid and Barcelona will be interested in signing Dele Alli, but believes the midfielder could stay at White Hart Lane for many years to come.

Alli, 20, was named PFA Young Player of the Year last season and has continued his fine form this term, scoring braces in consecutive games against Southampton, Watford and Chelsea in Spurs' last three league matches.

Ardiles, who won two UEFA Cups in 10 years at Tottenham and remains employed by the club, believes Alli's form will not have gone unnoticed by La Liga giants Madrid and Barca, who have both been linked with a move for the player.

"Success breeds success, and a lot of our players are starting to demand interest from different clubs," Ardiles, a World Cup winner with Argentina, told Sky Sports.

"Real Madrid and Barcelona are going to be interested and I would say Dele Alli is the prime suspect right now. Everyone wants him, and if I was the manager of Real Madrid and Barcelona, I would want him. He is a wonderful player and very young."

Alli signed a new six-year contract until 2022 in September and Ardiles sees no reason why Spurs cannot keep the England international, particularly if the club start to win trophies.

Dele Alli has scored seven goals in his last four Premier League games.

"It's very important that we win something, last season was brilliant and we finished third, qualified for the Champions League. But we need to win something like the FA Cup, the Europa League, or of course the major trophy in the Premier League," Ardiles said.

"If we win it will be a lot easier to keep everybody, but if we don't there's no reason why not. We can wait another year and all these players have long contracts as well, so hopefully they will stay with us."

Spurs challenged for the title last year but collapsed to finish third, and they are in the race again this season after a 2-0 win over leaders Chelsea in their last league match.

"I believe if we don't have any injuries, I don't think there is any team in England whose first XI is better than Spurs," added Ardiles, who also managed the club. "There are some other teams who are better in terms of squads -- players on the bench, where we need a little bit more.

"But our top XI, for me, we have the best team. In fact we were very, very close last season. At the end of the day we [drew] a very famous game against Chelsea [to lose the title], maybe we lacked a little bit of experience.

"But we can learn from all these mistakes, so I think without injury we will be fighting for top spot. More realistically, with injuries, we have to be in the top four."

Dan is ESPN FC's Tottenham correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @Dan_KP.

