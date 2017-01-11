Previous
Eibar
Osasuna
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 0
Game Details
Celta Vigo
Valencia
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 4 - 1
Game Details
Sevilla FC
Real Madrid
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 3
Game Details
AC Milan
Torino
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Sweden
Slovakia
3:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Reading
Queens Park Rangers
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Adelaide United
Melbourne City FC
2
1
FT
Game Details
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Slaven Bilic: 'Dimitri Payet does not want to play for West Ham'

The FC crew discuss Dimitri Payet's future at West Ham and whether or not Manchester United would be an ideal destination.

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has said Dimitri Payet does not want to play for the club but they are unwilling to sell him.

Payet, 29, helped West Ham finish seventh in his first season in the Premier League, scoring nine goals and setting up a further 12.

But the France international has been linked with a return to Marseille recently, and did little to play down speculation when asked about a move.

Speaking ahead of the Hammers' game against Crystal Palace this weekend, Bilic said: "We have a situation with a player, Payet. He wants to leave."

He added: "We have said we don't want to sell our best players but Payet does not want to play for us. He wants to leave. We are not going to sell him.

"This team, the staff, we gave him everything, we were always there for him. I feel let down. I feel angry."

Payet signed a contract until 2021 with West Ham in February last year amid interest from the Chinese Super League and, while Marseille now appear to be at the front of the queue for the midfielder, Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked.

Bilic said he may have been sounded out by other clubs.

"We have said hundreds of times we don't want to sell our best players. He's definitely our best player," Bilic added. "That's why we gave him a long contract, and then a new contract four months later.

"I phoned him with that and he refused to play for us. I have a team to manage. He's probably been tapped up by some clubs or whatever. That is usual at this time of year.

"But until he changes his attitude he is out of the team and he's not going to train with us. But we are not going to sell him, not whatsoever."

Dimitri Payet joined West Ham United from Marseille in June 2015.

Despite the apparent stand-off, Bilic said there is still a way back for Payet.

"I expect him to come back and show commitment and determination to the team, like the team has shown to him," he said.

"I have spoke to the club, the chairman and the vice-chairman. It's not a money issue. We want to keep him. That's it."

Information from the Press Association was used in this report.

