Olivier Giroud, Laurent Koscielny, Francis Coquelin sign new deals

Arsenal have handed contract extensions to French trio Olivier Giroud, Laurent Koscielny and Francis Coquelin, tying their long-term futures to the club.

Arsenal did not disclose the length of the new contracts, but Koscielny indicated that he has committed to the club until 2020.

I'm pleased to announce you that i extend my adventure with Arsenal until 2020. #WeAreTheArsenal @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/RCTKqRO7aG - Koscielny (@6_LKOSCIELNY) January 12, 2017

"We are very pleased that three important members of our team have committed to us for the long term," manager Arsene Wenger said. "Francis has made tremendous technical strides over the past few years because he's so focused every day.

"Olivier has big experience in the game now and has become a more and more complete player since joining us. Laurent is of course a key part of our squad and I believe one of the best defenders in the world today. So overall, this is great news for us."

Of the three, Giroud was the only player whose Arsenal future had looked uncertain after Alexis Sanchez emerged as Wenger's first-choice central striker this season.

However, Giroud said he wanted to stay and fight for a place in the team, telling Telefoot this week: "I want to continue the adventure in this Arsenal family. I feel good here."

Giroud responded to being dropped by scoring several crucial goals off the bench for the Gunners and has netted in each of his last four starts, including a spectacular scorpion-kick goal against Crystal Palace.

Koscielny has been Arsenal's stand-in captain this season in place of the injured Per Mertesacker and has established himself at the heart of the Gunners' back four, while Coquelin has kept a starting place in central midfield despite the arrival of summer signing Granit Xhaka.

Their signings will bring a measure of stability to the squad at a time when star duo Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil have yet to agree new deals, while Wenger's own contract also expires this summer.

