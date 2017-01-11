Previous
Eibar
Osasuna
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 0
Game Details
Celta Vigo
Valencia
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 4 - 1
Game Details
Sevilla FC
Real Madrid
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 3
Game Details
AC Milan
Torino
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Sweden
Slovakia
3:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Reading
Queens Park Rangers
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Adelaide United
Melbourne City FC
2
1
FT
Game Details
Next

 By Mattias Karen, Arsenal correspondent
Olivier Giroud, Laurent Koscielny, Francis Coquelin sign new deals

A Theo Walcott brace would be enough to see 10-man Arsenal down Swansea City 3-2.
Mats Hummels discusses Bayern's next UCL match against Arsenal, and the quality of German teammate Mesut Ozil.
Craig Burley questions if Mesut Ozil is more interested in chasing titles or having a comfortable situation.
Mesut Ozil's recent comments on Arsene Wenger are up for debate by the FC crew and if his skill warrants his outspokenness.
Steve Nicol recaps Arsenal's scrappy 1-2 win at Preston in the FA Cup 3rd round.

Arsenal have handed contract extensions to French trio Olivier Giroud, Laurent Koscielny and Francis Coquelin, tying their long-term futures to the club.

Arsenal did not disclose the length of the new contracts, but Koscielny indicated that he has committed to the club until 2020.

"We are very pleased that three important members of our team have committed to us for the long term," manager Arsene Wenger said. "Francis has made tremendous technical strides over the past few years because he's so focused every day.

"Olivier has big experience in the game now and has become a more and more complete player since joining us. Laurent is of course a key part of our squad and I believe one of the best defenders in the world today. So overall, this is great news for us."

Of the three, Giroud was the only player whose Arsenal future had looked uncertain after Alexis Sanchez emerged as Wenger's first-choice central striker this season.

However, Giroud said he wanted to stay and fight for a place in the team, telling Telefoot this week: "I want to continue the adventure in this Arsenal family. I feel good here."

Giroud responded to being dropped by scoring several crucial goals off the bench for the Gunners and has netted in each of his last four starts, including a spectacular scorpion-kick goal against Crystal Palace.

Koscielny has been Arsenal's stand-in captain this season in place of the injured Per Mertesacker and has established himself at the heart of the Gunners' back four, while Coquelin has kept a starting place in central midfield despite the arrival of summer signing Granit Xhaka.

Their signings will bring a measure of stability to the squad at a time when star duo Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil have yet to agree new deals, while Wenger's own contract also expires this summer.

Mattias is ESPN FC's Arsenal correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @MattiasKaren.

