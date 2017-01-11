'Christian Benteke is not for sale' - Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce

Christian Benteke has scored eight goals in 18 Premier League games for Crystal Palace.

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce has said Christian Benteke is not for sale in the January transfer window and targeted defensive reinforcements in a bid to keep the team in the Premier League.

Benteke, a £27 million summer signing from Liverpool, has been linked with a move to China following Allardyce's arrival. But the former England manager said that was not the case.

"Unless the chairman knows any different from me, Christian Benteke is not for sale. I think he'll be available for this weekend," Allardyce said at a news conference ahead of the game at West Ham on Saturday.

"Yes, I'm planning on him being here at the end of this window. He's scored eight already and he's got a big part to play.

"My interest is to strengthen the defensive areas at this time. When [Wilfried] Zaha and [Bakary] Sako come back we'll have options. Loic [Remy] is fit again.

"Strengthening attack is not my priority. Keeping clean sheets is a priority for me, it's imperative we stop letting goals in.

"We may look at other areas once we strengthen those defensive areas."

Sam Allardyce has never been relegated from the Premier League.

Allardyce is wasting no time in looking for new signings and added that he has already made offers for players.

"We've got three or four bids in for players at the moment, I'll find out whether they've been accepted later today," he said.

"One [addition] would be nice - to start with! We've been very busy without great success at this time.

"Our aim last week was to have secured those defensive players we wanted by the end of this week. We're trying our best, prices are steep."

The trip to West Ham will see Allardyce, who is yet to win in four games as Palace boss, return to a club he managed between 2011 and 2015 and he expects a good reception from Hammers fans.

"I don't reflect on the past very often, but I did have four very enjoyable years at West Ham. I really enjoyed living in London," he said.

"I look forward to the game. First time at the new stadium, but most importantly it's a result I'm looking for.

"I'd expect an alright reception. It was fine when I went back with Sunderland. If we start winning it might be different.

"It's massively important [to get that first win]. Reflecting on that Watford game I'm bitterly disappointed. How costly that draw was.

"We'd all feel a little more comfortable with a win from that game. We've now gone four without victory, need one sooner rather than later."

Palace have also confirmed Martyn Margetson has joined the club from Cardiff City as goalkeeping coach.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.