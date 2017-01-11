Omer Toprak confirms he will leave Leverkusen amid Dortmund links

Omer Toprak has been a Leverkusen player for six years.

Bayer Leverkusen central defender Omer Toprak has said he will be leaving the Bundesliga club in the summer.

Toprak, who has been strongly linked with a move to Borussia Dortmund, has been at Leverkusen for six years.

The 27-year-old, who has made 188 appearances for the club, came close to joining Dortmund in 2016 but a bid for him was turned down.

However, clubs are now able to trigger a release clause of around €12 million in his contract, which is entering its final year.

"I want to have a good and successful farewell here," Toprak told reporters.

"Like every year, I try to give it my all. I have been here for a very, very long time and my focus was solely on the training camp so that we can play our football and be successful in the second half of the season."

However, a move to Dortmund has yet to be officially confirmed.

