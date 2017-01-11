Omer Toprak confirms he will leave Leverkusen amid Dortmund links
Bayer Leverkusen central defender Omer Toprak has said he will be leaving the Bundesliga club in the summer.
Toprak, who has been strongly linked with a move to Borussia Dortmund, has been at Leverkusen for six years.
The 27-year-old, who has made 188 appearances for the club, came close to joining Dortmund in 2016 but a bid for him was turned down.
However, clubs are now able to trigger a release clause of around €12 million in his contract, which is entering its final year.
"I want to have a good and successful farewell here," Toprak told reporters.
"Like every year, I try to give it my all. I have been here for a very, very long time and my focus was solely on the training camp so that we can play our football and be successful in the second half of the season."
However, a move to Dortmund has yet to be officially confirmed.
Stephan Uersfeld is the Germany correspondent for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @uersfeld.
Comments
Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.