Eibar
Osasuna
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 0
Game Details
Celta Vigo
Valencia
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 4 - 1
Game Details
Sevilla FC
Real Madrid
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 3
Game Details
AC Milan
Torino
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Sweden
Slovakia
3:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Reading
Queens Park Rangers
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Adelaide United
Melbourne City FC
1
1
LIVE 54'
Game Details
 By Stephan Uersfeld
Omer Toprak confirms he will leave Leverkusen amid Dortmund links

Omer Toprak has been a Leverkusen player for six years.

Bayer Leverkusen central defender Omer Toprak has said he will be leaving the Bundesliga club in the summer.

Toprak, who has been strongly linked with a move to Borussia Dortmund, has been at Leverkusen for six years.

The 27-year-old, who has made 188 appearances for the club, came close to joining Dortmund in 2016 but a bid for him was turned down.

However, clubs are now able to trigger a release clause of around €12 million in his contract, which is entering its final year.

"I want to have a good and successful farewell here," Toprak told reporters.

"Like every year, I try to give it my all. I have been here for a very, very long time and my focus was solely on the training camp so that we can play our football and be successful in the second half of the season."

However, a move to Dortmund has yet to be officially confirmed.

Stephan Uersfeld is the Germany correspondent for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @uersfeld.

