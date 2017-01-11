Watford agree loan deal for Everton midfielder Tom Cleverley - sources

Tom Cleverley has made only four Premier League starts under Ronald Koeman.

Watford have agreed a deal to sign Everton midfielder Tom Cleverley on loan, sources close to the Hornets have told ESPN FC.

On Wednesday, ESPN FC reported that Watford were in talks with the Merseysiders over a loan deal.

Negotiations have progressed smoothly, and Cleverley is due to undergo a medical at Vicarage Road before signing until the end of the season with a view to a permanent move.

Former Manchester United man Cleverley, who had a spell on loan at Watford earlier in his career, has struggled to make an impact at Everton this season following the arrival of Ronald Koeman as manager.

The 27-year-old has made just four starts in the Premier League and Koeman is happy to let him move on after agreeing a deal to sign Morgan Schneiderlin from Manchester United.

Peter O'Rourke is ESPN FC's transfer news correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @SportsPeteO.