Eintracht Frankfurt's Jesus Vallejo: I may not return to Madrid after loan

Previous
Eibar
Osasuna
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Celta Vigo
Valencia
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 4 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sevilla FC
Real Madrid
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 3
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
AC Milan
Torino
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sweden
Slovakia
3:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Reading
Queens Park Rangers
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 5/6  Draw: 27/10  Away: 15/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Adelaide United
Melbourne City FC
1
1
LIVE 54'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Benteke is not for sale' - Allardyce

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Toprak confirms he will leave Leverkusen

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Watford agree Cleverley loan deal - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read

Vallejo: I may not return to Real after loan

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Liverpool's Hart ends Port Vale loan spell

Transfers Glenn Price
Read

Bremen not seeking Mertesacker loan

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Manolas denies reports of rejecting new Roma deal

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read
Adam Lallana

LIVE: Barca, Juve join race for Lallana

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read
Sebastian Driussi

Five reasons Spurs want Driussi

Transfers Sam Kelly
Read
James Rodriguez

Hebei deny James Rodriguez CSL rumours

Chinese Super League ESPN Staff
Read
Paulo Dybala's two goals rallied Juventus to a win on Saturday.

Dybala pledges future to Juventus

Juventus ESPN Staff
Read
Chelsea's John Terry applauds their fans after the match

Terry set for Bournemouth loan?

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read
Marouane Fellaini

Man Utd extend Fellaini's contract - sources

Manchester United Mark Ogden
Read

Watford target Everton's Cleverley - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read

Keane flattered by links, but happy to stay

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Oscar move 'means a lot' for China - AVB

Transfers Michael Church
Read
Martin Olsson v Ireland

Swansea agree £5m fee for Olsson - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read
Roberto Gagliardini Atalanta

Gagliardini completes move to Inter Milan

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

Belotti suitors must meet clause - agent

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Kjaer to Chelsea is 'lies' - Fenerbahce

Transfers Liam Twomey
Read
 By Stephan Uersfeld
Share
Tweet
   

Eintracht Frankfurt's Jesus Vallejo: I may not return to Madrid after loan

With a healthy 3-0 first-leg lead, a loss to Sevilla would end Real's unbeaten run, the FC crew analyse possible outcomes.

Eintracht Frankfurt's on-loan defender Jesus Vallejo has not had any contact with Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane and says he does not know if he will return to the Spanish club at the end of the season.

Vallejo, 20, has impressed since joining Frankfurt on a one-year loan deal from Madrid last summer, with current coach Niko Kovac saying that he has been "scandalously good" -- something which has not gone unnoticed at the Bernabeu.

In December, reports in Spain said that Vallejo was Zidane's main candidate to replace 33-year-old centre-back Pepe if the Portugal international leaves Madrid in the summer.

But Vallejo told Frankfurter Rundschau: "Until now, I've had no contact with Zidane, neither on the phone or in person. The closest contact between both clubs is the one between the athletics and rehab coaches because they coordinate and exchange information regarding form and development."

Jesus Vallejo is on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt for the season.

Vallejo added that "Real ask about my performances and Eintracht answer," and that "it could happen that someone from Real's scouting department comes to Frankfurt to get direct info."

Frankfurt have not given up hope that Vallejo could stay at the Waldstadion beyond the summer, and the Spaniard said that his return to Madrid is not set in stone.

"I can't really say anything about it now," Vallejo said. "It's not confirmed that I have to go back. Real are not obliged to do something now, maybe they only do something in June.

"What the club does: They advise players what's good for their short-term future. I don't waste a lot of thoughts on what could happen until the summer. I live in the here and now."

Stephan Uersfeld is the Germany correspondent for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @uersfeld.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.