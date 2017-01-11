Previous
Eibar
Osasuna
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 0
Game Details
Celta Vigo
Valencia
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 4 - 1
Game Details
Sevilla FC
Real Madrid
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 3
Game Details
AC Milan
Torino
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Sweden
Slovakia
3:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Reading
Queens Park Rangers
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Adelaide United
Melbourne City FC
1
1
LIVE 53'
Game Details
 By Glenn Price, Liverpool correspondent
Liverpool defender Sam Hart ends loan spell at League One Port Vale

Sam Hart made 16 appearances on loan at Port Vale.

Liverpool youngster Sam Hart has returned to the club following a loan spell at Port Vale.

Hart, 20, joined the League One side on a season-long loan deal in the summer and went on to make 16 appearances.

However, his stay at Vale Park has been cut short and he will now return to Merseyside.

Port Vale tweeted: "We would like to thank and wish Sam all the best for the future."

Speaking in October, former Manchester United trainee Hart told ESPN FC he was reaping the rewards of competitive action in the Football League.

"I'm absolutely loving it," he said. "There's so much to learn play from playing U23 football, but to play in League One is incredible.

"I'm only 20, so I'm still learning the game."

Glenn is ESPN FC's Liverpool correspondent. You can follow him on Twitter: @GlennPrice94.

