Werder Bremen not seeking loan for Arsenal's Per Mertesacker

Werder Bremen have said they have no plans to sign Arsenal captain Per Mertesacker on loan.

Mertesacker, 32, has not featured for the Gunners this term after sustaining a knee injury in preseason and his current deal is due to expire in the summer, but manager Arsene Wenger said this month that he plans to offer the defender a new deal.

The Times has reported that Arsenal are exploring the possibility of sending the former Germany international out on loan, with his lack of match fitness leaving him down the pecking order at the club and he is unlikely to get many opportunities to prove he deserves a new deal.

Per Mertesacker has yet to make an appearance for Arsenal this season after injury.

Bremen were linked with a move for their former player earlier in the season, but sporting director Frank Baumann told kicker: "We don't want to sign new players this winter -- we want to sell a few instead."

He added in local paper Kreiszeitung: "Even if we had the chance [to sign him], we don't want to sign any players."

Kicker has reported that, contrary to the Times report, Arsenal and Mertesacker are not seeking a loan deal.

Stephan Uersfeld is the Germany correspondent for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @uersfeld.