Eibar
Osasuna
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 0
Game Details
Celta Vigo
Valencia
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 4 - 1
Game Details
Sevilla FC
Real Madrid
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 3
Game Details
AC Milan
Torino
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Sweden
Slovakia
3:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Reading
Queens Park Rangers
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Adelaide United
Melbourne City FC
1
1
LIVE 51'
Game Details
 By Ben Gladwell
Roma's Kostas Manolas dismisses reports of rejecting new deal as 'lies'

Luciano Spalletti says the one transfer he wants is for the Roma fans to be allowed to return to support their club.

Roma defender Kostas Manolas has rubbished reports he has turned down a new contract with the Serie A club which would have included a big release clause to move abroad.

Manolas, 25, has been strongly linked with a move to the Premier League this month with his agent claiming that Roma turned down a €40 million bid from Arsenal last summer.

Ioannis Evangelopoulos, who represents the Greece international, also appeared to suggest that the Giallorossi may entertain bids this summer, casting doubt over his client's future in Italy and increasing speculation he will move to England in July.

One report from LaRoma24.it claimed Manolas had turned down Roma's improved offer of a new contract. It is claimed the new deal would extend his stay beyond the expiry of his current contract of 2019 and would include a release clause that would ensure Roma would cash in if Manolas were to be sold abroad.

The defender, however, included a screenshot of the report on his Instagram account accompanied by the words: "Enough of the lies!!!"

Basta dire bugie!!!

A photo posted by Official Instagram (@kostasmanolas44) on

Inter Milan have also been linked with a move for the former Olympiakos player, who has become a mainstay of the Roma defence, making over 100 appearances for them in two-and-a-half seasons at the club. He has missed just three Serie A games through injury this season.

Ben Gladwell reports on Serie A, the Italian national team and the Bundesliga for ESPN FC, UEFA and the Press Association. @UEFAcomBenG.

