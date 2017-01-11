Hebei Fortune call James Rodriguez move to China 'fake news'

Previous
Southampton
Liverpool
1
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Barcelona
Athletic Bilbao
3
1
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 4 - 3
Game Details
Villarreal
Real Sociedad
1
1
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 4
Game Details
Juventus
Atalanta
3
2
FT
Game Details
Fiorentina
Chievo Verona
1
0
FT
Game Details
Paris Saint-Germain
Metz
2
0
FT
Game Details
Tiemoue Bakayoko, Monaco

Man United to pip Chelsea to Bakayoko

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
James Rodriguez

Hebei deny James Rodriguez rumours

Chinese Super League ESPN Staff
Paulo Dybala's two goals rallied Juventus to a win on Saturday.

Dybala pledges future to Juventus

Juventus ESPN Staff
Chelsea's John Terry applauds their fans after the match

Terry set for Bournemouth loan?

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Marouane Fellaini

Man Utd extend Fellaini's contract - sources

Manchester United Mark Ogden
Watford target Everton's Cleverley - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Keane flattered by links, but happy to stay

Transfers PA Sport
Oscar move 'means a lot' for China - AVB

Transfers Michael Church
Martin Olsson v Ireland

Swansea agree £5m fee for Olsson - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Roberto Gagliardini Atalanta

Gagliardini completes move to Inter Milan

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Belotti suitors must meet clause - agent

Transfers ESPN staff
Kjaer to Chelsea is 'lies' - Fenerbahce

Transfers Liam Twomey
Ogden: Schneiderlin deal key to window

Transfers Mark Ogden
Ryan Bertrand, Mario Gaspar 151114

Mario, Costa sign new contracts with Villarreal

Transfers PA Sport
By almost every measure, Manchester United have improved under Jose Mourinho. But is that enough to lift them into a Champions League spot?

Mourinho to 'attack the market' in summer

Transfers ESPN staff
Terry exit would taint Chelsea legacy

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Garcia leaves City to join NAC Breda on loan

Transfers Jonathan Smith
Brentford bring in Garrincha's grandson

Transfers ESPN staff
Agent: Roma rejected Arsenal Manolas bid

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Jorge Mendes using CSL to his advantage

Transfers Dermot Corrigan
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Hebei Fortune call James Rodriguez move to China 'fake news'

James Rodriguez
Manuel Pellegrini was officially unveiled as the head coach of Hebei China Fortune on Sunday.

Chinese Super League (CSL) club Hebei Fortune have refuted claims that they have made an approach to sign Real Madrid's Colombian star James Rodriguez.

Hebei are managed by Manuel Pellegrini and have former Roma winger Gervinho, Chelsea midfielder Gael Kakuta and Argentina international Ezequiel Lavezzi in their ranks.

Since Oscar's big-money move from Chelsea to the CSL, many European stars have been linked with various Chinese clubs, but Hebei are adamant they have no interest in Rodriguez.

"They linked us with Messi before, now we are 'after' James Rodriguez," said the club in a statement.

"Who's our next target? Cristiano Ronaldo?

"We don't know who is spreading these rumours, but they step too far out of line. The club is not built to deny rumours. It's impossible for us to respond to totally fake news.

"Please don't take advantage of us to make headlines."

