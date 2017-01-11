Hebei Fortune call James Rodriguez move to China 'fake news'

Manuel Pellegrini was officially unveiled as the head coach of Hebei China Fortune on Sunday.

Chinese Super League (CSL) club Hebei Fortune have refuted claims that they have made an approach to sign Real Madrid's Colombian star James Rodriguez.

Hebei are managed by Manuel Pellegrini and have former Roma winger Gervinho, Chelsea midfielder Gael Kakuta and Argentina international Ezequiel Lavezzi in their ranks.

Since Oscar's big-money move from Chelsea to the CSL, many European stars have been linked with various Chinese clubs, but Hebei are adamant they have no interest in Rodriguez.

"They linked us with Messi before, now we are 'after' James Rodriguez," said the club in a statement.

"Who's our next target? Cristiano Ronaldo?

"We don't know who is spreading these rumours, but they step too far out of line. The club is not built to deny rumours. It's impossible for us to respond to totally fake news.

"Please don't take advantage of us to make headlines."

