Watford in talks with Everton over Tom Cleverley loan - sources

Watford are in talks with Everton over a loan move for Tom Cleverley, sources close to the player have told ESPN FC.

Cleverley's future at Everton has been the subject of speculation recently after struggling to hold down a place in Ronald Koeman's side.

The imminent arrival of Morgan Schneiderlin from Manchester United will increase competition for places in the Everton midfield and push Cleverley even further down the pecking order.

A number of clubs have been monitoring Cleverley's situation at Goodison Park, but Watford are hoping to win the race for the England international.

Watford are determined to bolster their squad this month after a poor run of form and they are lining up a loan move with a view to a permanent deal for the former Man United player.

Cleverley enjoyed a season on loan at Watford in the 2009-10 campaign from Manchester United and was named the club's player of the season.

