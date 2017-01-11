Previous
By PA Sport
Share
Tweet
   

Burnley defender Michael Keane flattered by transfer links, but happy to stay

Michael Keane was linked with a return to Manchester United.

Burnley defender Michael Keane says transfer speculation about him is "flattering'' but that he is happy at the Turf Moor club.

Keane was linked with Premier League champions Leicester last summer, and there has been talk of Chelsea, Everton and even Manchester United, the club he left in 2014-15 to join Burnley, being potential destinations for the 24-year-old.

Regarding reported interest in him, Keane -- who was called up to the senior England squad for the first time in October -- was quoted on Wednesday by the Lancashire Telegraph as saying: "It's nice to see. It wouldn't happen if you weren't playing well.

"But I don't let it affect me at all, it doesn't affect me going into matchday or going into training every day. I just get on with my football. I'm really happy here at Burnley, but it is flattering to see.''

