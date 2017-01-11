Oscar move 'means a lot for Chinese football' - Andre Villas-Boas

Previous
Southampton
Liverpool
1
0
LIVE HT
Leg 1
Game Details
Home: 4/6  Draw: 9/4  Away: 13/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Barcelona
Athletic Bilbao
0
0
LIVE 16'
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 2
Game Details
Home: 1/6  Draw: 6/1  Away: 14/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Villarreal
Real Sociedad
1
1
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 4
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Juventus
Atalanta
2
0
LIVE 41'
Game Details
Home: 1/40  Draw: 16/1  Away: 80/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Fiorentina
Chievo Verona
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Paris Saint-Germain
Metz
0
0
LIVE 26'
Game Details
Home: 1/12  Draw: 8/1  Away: 22/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next
Chelsea's John Terry applauds their fans after the match

LIVE: Terry set for Bournemouth loan?

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Keane flattered by links, but happy to stay

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Oscar move 'means a lot' for China - AVB

Transfers Michael Church
Read
Martin Olsson v Ireland

Swansea agree £5m fee for Olsson - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read
Roberto Gagliardini Atalanta

Gagliardini completes move to Inter Milan

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

Belotti suitors must meet clause - agent

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Kjaer to Chelsea is 'lies' - Fenerbahce

Transfers Liam Twomey
Read

Ogden: Schneiderlin deal key to window

Transfers Mark Ogden
Read
Ryan Bertrand, Mario Gaspar 151114

Mario, Costa sign new contracts with Villarreal

Transfers PA Sport
Read
By almost every measure, Manchester United have improved under Jose Mourinho. But is that enough to lift them into a Champions League spot?

Mourinho to 'attack the market' in summer

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Terry exit would taint Chelsea legacy

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read

Garcia leaves City to join NAC Breda on loan

Transfers Jonathan Smith
Read

Brentford bring in Garrincha's grandson

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Agent: Roma rejected Arsenal Manolas bid

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

Jorge Mendes using CSL to his advantage

Transfers Dermot Corrigan
Read

West Ham and Hull keen on Martina - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read
Julian Brandt

Transfer Rater: Brandt to Liverpool

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read

Rochdale to get cut of West Ham Hogan fee

Transfers Mark Ogden
Read

Gardner set for Birmingham medical - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read
Javier Hernandez

Chicharito would prefer MLS over China

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read
 By Michael Church
Share
Tweet
   

Oscar move 'means a lot for Chinese football' - Andre Villas-Boas

The FC crew discuss the latest big-money offers coming out of China and react to Uli Hoeness' comments on CSL spending.

Andre Villas-Boas has declared Oscar's decision to link up with him at Shanghai SIPG a game changing move for the Chinese Super League (CSL) after the Brazilian left Chelsea at the start of the transfer window.

Oscar signed for SIPG for over €60 million to sign for the club Villas-Boas joined in November as Shanghai continue to engage in a spending spree the club hopes will land them a first-ever CSL title next season.

"The fact that Oscar has signed for Shanghai means a lot for Chinese football," Villas Boas told DSP magazine in Qatar, where his team are conducting their preseason preparations. "He's a player that joins the Chinese Super League at the age of 25. It means he's at his full potential and had options to go to big clubs.

"Of course, he had great financial attraction to move to China. It's good for us that he has decided to come. We expect a lot from him, but we know that without the help of other players, he can't achieve success. So our idea is to quickly integrate him into our team.

"I don't need to explain about Oscar. He's one of the best midfielders in the world. And we hope we can unlock his full potential in China. It's a difficult move for him because there's a lot of pressure when such a young player comes from a big club like Chelsea directly to China.

"The Chinese market normally attracts star players from the age of 27 or 28. Chinese football should be grateful that we've been able to attract him to Shanghai. The club owners have made a great effort to have him. As coach, I must try to get the best out of him and make sure he's happy. On the other hand, he has to understand that he can't do any magic alone."

The guys respond to your tweets about audacious finishes, the money in England and China, and Pep Guardiola.

Villas-Boas, who replaced former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson, is one of a string of high profile stars lured to Chinese football by the promise of huge salaries, with SIPG leading the way in terms spending on players from overseas after signing Hulk and Oscar during the last seven months for a combined fee of €115m.

SIPG have been overhauling their squad following a third place finish in the CSL last year as well as a run to the quarterfinals of the Asian Champions League, picking up Uzbekistan midfielder Odil Ahmedov while Ricardo Carvalho is expected to sign for the club ahead of the season after joining Shanghai's preseason camp. 

"I've a great relationship with Ricardo since long time ago," said Villas-Boas of the 38-year-old defender. "He has won several titles with some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

"If anybody has doubts about his CV, it's very strange and he knows only little bit about football. Ricardo is one of the best and experienced centre-backs in the world and had won UEFA's best defender award."

Michael Church has written about Asian football for more than 20 years and mainly covers the Chinese game for ESPN FC. Twitter: @michaelrgchurch

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.