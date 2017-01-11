Previous
Southampton
Liverpool
7:45 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Villarreal
Real Sociedad
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 3
Game Details
Barcelona
Athletic Bilbao
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 2
Game Details
Fiorentina
Chievo Verona
0
0
LIVE HT
Game Details
Juventus
Atalanta
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Paris Saint-Germain
Metz
8:05 PM UTC
Game Details
Chile
Croatia
(4) 1
(1) 1
FT-Pens
Game Details
 By Peter O'Rourke
Swansea agree £5m fee for Norwich City defender Martin Olsson - sources

Martin Olsson is set to leave Championship club Norwich.

Swansea City are closing in on the signing of Norwich City defender Martin Olsson, sources close to the Premier League club have told ESPN FC.

Swansea have agreed a fee in principle of £5 million for the Norway international, who is in line to become new manager Paul Clement's first signing with talks at advanced stage.

Norwich, relegated to the Championship last season, are willing to sell Olsson to trim their wage bill, while Swansea have held a long-term interest in the left-back and came close to signing him two years ago.

Clement is desperate to bolster his side's defensive options as he looks to steer them out of the relegation zone.

The Welsh club's need for a left-back increased when Neil Taylor suffered a fractured cheekbone in training on Wednesday, likely to rule him out of action for several weeks.

Peter O'Rourke is ESPN FC's transfer news correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @SportsPeteO.

