By ESPN staff
Bidders for Andrea Belotti must meet €100m release clause - agent

Andrea Belotti's goal scoring form for Torino has led to transfer speculation.

Clubs hoping to sign Andrea Belotti from Torino will have to match the striker's is €100 million release clause, his agent has told Goal.

Belotti, 23, was the subject of a reported €65m bid from Arsenal, Torino sporting director Gianluca Petrachi said, although Arsenal later denied making any such offer.

Should the Gunners or any other club hope to prise Belotti, who has scored 13 goals in 17 Serie A appearances this season, they will have to up that offer considerably.

Agent Sergio Lancini said: "Many clubs are interested [but] €65m is not enough. His clause is €100m. That's all I can say at the moment."

Belotti signed a new contract with Torino in December that runs until 2021 and has includes a release clause of €100m that applies to foreign clubs.

